Rewind back to 2017 and that was the last time Augusta won a softball game.

With four seniors on the roster yet to see a victory in their high school careers, they’re hopeful to change that narrative.

The Lady Panthers enter the 2022 season with hopes of taking the steps necessary to put a more competitive brand out on the field and breakthrough with a couple of wins.

Reagan Tackett will handle the pitching duties, younger sister Laci Tackett the catcher with father Josh Tackett as the head coach. The four seniors expected to be leaders of the team are Sheyenne Fields, Emma Young, Reagan Jett and Hailey McCord.

“We just want to improve and get better daily. Laci Tackett catching and Reagan pitching they have grown and improved from last season. Emma Young at short stop being a senior and playing here is very important to our team. Having a senior first baseman in Reagan Jett always makes you feel more comfortable. Sheyenne will play outfield and infield, she is very versatile and willing to do what helps the team. Hailey McCord will play outfield and help with the younger outfielders as the season goes on,” Josh Tackett said. “Our goal is to get a victory for our seniors. We have been working extremely hard. We also just want to continue to improve and grow.”

Outside of that, the Lady Panthers will be young with four freshman, two eighth graders and four seventh graders.

They open their season on March 22 with Nicholas County.