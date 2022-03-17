How about an encore?

After making program history last season, the Lewis County softball team has their sights set even higher this year.

A 16th Region title and a Final Four appearance for the Lady Lions in 2021 and nearly the whole roster returns for 2022.

While they enter with a new coach in Chad Case replacing Joe Hampton, Case is aware of the expectations and the team he is inheriting.

“Expectations are very high in this program, we see it and feel it every day. I have learned after taking this team over that this is one of the most dedicated, hard working teams that I have ever had the pleasure of coaching. They show up every day ready to work and always giving 110 percent,” Case said. “They were very successful in 2021 and the feeling that comes with that success is very contagious, and they really want to continue on that same path of success this season.”

The attempt at a repeat run starts with Emily Cole in the circle. The junior hurler was lights out in her sophomore campaign, she went 22-5 with a 0.88 ERA, striking out 327 batters in 183 innings pitched. Hard to fathom those numbers can improve, but with her work ethic in the offseason, they just might.

“Emily has put in countless hours over the winter working on her game. She is focused and determined to pick up right where she left off. She is a great leader for this program on and off the field,” Case said.

Cole was also solid at the plate, hitting .407 with a team-high four homeruns.

Cole was one of five hitters to bat over .300 last season led by Kayla Sullivan with a .444 batting average. With each passing game in the postseason, it was Sullivan with clutch hit after clutch hit to help the Lady Lions continue to advance.

Sarah Paige Weddington (.363 batting average), Summer Egbert (.340) and Maddie Johnson (.307) also put up productive seasons at the plate.

Alanna Puente and Kelsi Tackett also had their bright spots at the plate, Puente leading the team in RBI with 30.

While hitting and pitching was a strong suit of the team, one area they’ll still need to keep improving on is defensively.

Helping in that area should be newcomer Kaylen Case, a freshman middle infielder.

With the success last season, there’s no doubt the target will be on the Lady Lions back. Another thing Case and the Lady Lions are aware of.

“My team understands that we have to stay focused, every day we hit that field this season we will have a target on us. We can’t take days off, we have to work hard, practice hard and bring that same intensity on game day. We have a very tough schedule this season to help us prepare for the post season, my kids are very excited to get going,” Case said.

The Lady Lions opened their season on Thursday with Lawrence County. They were ranked No. 1 in the preseason 16th Region rankings.