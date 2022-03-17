Bracken County looked to be the best team in the 39th District all season, but with the draw and a first round matchup with Mason County, they were upset in the first round of the district tournament, ending their season at 16-17.

The Lady Bears went 4-0 in district play during the season, but it wasn’t their day in the Memorial Day loss to the Lady Royals.

“We fell short last year and that sting is still fresh on our minds. The players definitely have not forgotten it,” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said.

As the Lady Bears softball program moves into the 2022 season, they have some promise on the roster, but will first need to look at replacing five seniors on the roster.

“Yes, we only lost one starter to graduation, but lost five seniors. When you lose any seniors you lose leadership. We’ve had some seniors and even a few underclassman this season already step up and assume a leadership role,” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said.

The big loss is Georganna Carpenter, hitting .537 with six homeruns and 49 RBI. Carpenter also logged 79.2 innings in the circle with a 3.16 ERA and 113 strikeouts. She also played first base where Green says he has a plan in place to help offset the loss of her glove at a minimum.

“That’s a lot to make up. We have senior Maya Purdin, she’s about as sure handed on defense as anyone. We might play it as a platoon because we also have a good young up and coming sophomore Brady Hargett that keeps getting better. We can also move Brooklyn Norton over there to play first, she played there quite a bit last season when Georganna pitched, and Kiersten Bess can play second when we do that,” Green said.

While Carpenter is a big loss in the circle, there’s no doubt who the ace of the pitching staff is and that’s Ella Johnson. In 97.1 innings pitched last season, Johnson posted a 2.66 ERA with 127 strikeouts in her freshman season.

Green feels confident in the depth behind her however so she isn’t overworked throughout the course of the season. Green feels he can rely on Kamryn Gordley, Purdin, Savannah Kelsch and Jordan Ahrens to log some innings as well.

Whitney Lippert will be behind the plate catching them and Green is confident in the trust they all have in her.

Defense should be a strong suit of the team, particularly in the outfield with Aleah Cummins and Maddie Johnson. The rest of the infield returns from last season except at first base.

Green feels hitting will be improved due to the offseason work in the batting cages. They hit .356 as a team last year, but also struck out 233 times.

“We didn’t have much off an “off-season” this year. We stayed in the batting cage most all fall and winter. It’s started to really show on the field at practice. We knew we had a ways to go at the plate to reach the goals we have this season,” Green said. “I think there was a bit of a layover for most of the girls last year from no season in 2020 because most of them didn’t play travel ball. The ones that played travel ball didn’t see much of a drop off if any. I’m excited to see how we come back and respond this season after having a whole season and off-season under our belt.”

The Lady Bears will get their season going on March 21 against Scott.