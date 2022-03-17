With seven seniors departed, many of them playing prominent roles on the team, Fleming County softball enters a somewhat new era.

Tanna Higginbotham enters her third season with the team and while the large senior class will leave many holes to fill in the lineup and on the field, the cupboard isn’t bare.

“We are definitely super young, right now with not being out on the field very much its hard to tell what are strengths and weaknesses are. The girls do come to practice everyday and work hard and they have great attitudes. Being young could be a strength or a weakness. We lack experience but it could be used to our advantage where we just go play teams fearlessly,” Higginbotham said.

They return six varsity players in Michaela Edmond and Kylie Griggs as two seniors, Sadie Price, Ariana Adams, Char Parker and Peyton Allison with varsity experience from last season.

Parker replaces Caroline Price as the team’s primary pitcher, getting 59.2 innings in last season, posting a 7-5 record with a 5.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

“Char should step up and take control of a lot of games,” Higginbotham said. “Abigail Ross and McKenna Stamm will also carry some innings for us as well.”

Sadie Price and Adams are the two returning leading hitters, Price hitting .321 last season, Adams at .359.

It’s been since 2017 that the Lady Panthers have made the 16th Region tournament, despite the young roster and turnover, the team still expects to make it back this season.

The Lady Panthers opened with a 12-2 victory over Elliott County on Tuesday. They faced Russell on Thursday and return to action on Friday when they host Bourbon County.