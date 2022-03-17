While wins have been hard to come by the last few seasons, the Mason County Lady Royals softball team sure hasn’t shied away from the competition.

As they enter the 2022 season, they’ll look a little bit different as Brian “Rabbit” Littleton takes over the team with a fairly young roster.

”We are young, we lack varsity experience, but these girls come to practice everyday and want to get better. The girls are very coachable and have been a joy to work with up to this point of the season,” Littleton said, who takes over for Adam Sapp.

They lose five seniors from last season in which they went 7-27. Improvements need to be made in all facets of the game and their hopeful the trio of Tabitha Sapp, Kacey Applegate and Kenzie Gulley will help bolster their pitching.

Gulley is the undeniable leadoff hitter on the team and her speed and batting average say so, stealing 45 bases last season and hitting .506 as an eighth grader.

Littleton is hopeful Gulley’s contact rate will start to wear off on others. The team hit just .262 last season and struck out 242 times. Shelby Thompson was the only other Lady Royal to hit over .300 on the season and should be a big key near the top of the lineup.

“As far as hitting goes, we just want the girls to put the bat on the ball. We have been hitting really good indoors in the cage. But we will obviously know more when we see live pitching,” Littleton said. “No doubt, our hitting will need to improve from last season, the fundamentals of base-running will need to get better, and our over-all softball IQ needs some work.

Defensively they’ll be a work in progress, but Littleton believes he has many that can play multiple positions to make them versatile in the field.

”We have really worked hard on our defense and teaching the girls how to play more than one position. We will be using a lot of different line-ups the first half of the season,” Littleton said. “Communicating with each other after each pitch, know your options if the ball is hit to you, knowing where to be after the ball is hit or thrown, etc.”

The schedule remains tough. Wins may continue to be hard to come by, but the teams goal is to continue to improve and work towards repeating as 39th District champions.

”To put a goal of winning a certain amount of games would be unfair to these girls. We have a really tough schedule. Just about every team we play in our region is ranked above us in the pre-season rankings. Teams we play in other regions are all ranked in the top seven in their pre-season rankings. We know it’s not going to happen overnight, we know it might get worse before it gets better, but our coaches believe that the future of this program will be special,” Littleton said.

The Lady Royals are off to a 1-1 start with a win over Paris and a loss to Scott.

They return to action on Friday at Bath County.