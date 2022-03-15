Before the season even started, Bracken County was dealt a blow to their baseball team.

They’ll be without junior left fielder Clayton Thompson this season, Thompson diagnosed with Guillain-Barré from complications from the flu.

“We are behind him and hope for a full recovery to make it back for his senior season,” Polar Bears coach Rob Krift said.

Thompson and three senior starters from last year is what the Polar Bears will have to replace from a 14-18 2021 campaign that had them runners up in the 39th District and an opening round loss to Harrison County in the 10th Region tournament.

Here’s a brief look at the Polar Bears and the upcoming season:

They do return their foundation of Colin Combess, Josh Hamilton, Hank Krift, Thomas Rudd and Ross Lucas, five sophomores who got significant playing time as freshman.

Those five will makeup a roster that will most likely start six sophomores, a junior, a freshman and an eighth grader.

“I didn’t think it was possible, but I think our roster will show that we are younger than we were last year. With that being said, we will have players in positions now that will run through a wall for me and I believe will make plays regardless of their age,” Krift said.

The goal this year is 20 wins and of course, beating Mason County in the district, something they’ve failed to do since 2015.

“We fell short in the district with Mason County and that is an obvious goal of ours. On paper we match up very well with them this year and would love to bring the district title back to Brooksville,” Krift said.

In order to do so, depth in the lineup will be key and continuing to get solid innings on the mound from Krift, Lucas and Hamilton will be vital. Those three accounted for 129.2 innings pitched of the stats reported on KHSAA, combining for 145 strikeouts and all three having an ERA of 3.50 or lower.

“Josh, Hank and Ross have worked extremely hard this offseason. They have 100 percent bought into baseball and their offseason work will pay off this season. All three have hit the weight room and Hank has added 35 pounds. We have spent many long nights and weekends working on their games. After pitching a full varsity season as freshmen, they now look the part this year. The experience from last year will be very valuable now that they know what to expect,” Krift said.

What they get from there on the mound is the question. Krift is expecting Ethan Haney to log some innings as well as Combess, Rudd and Chase Archibald who transferred over from Augusta and despite not playing the last few years will be counted on.

The Polar Bears failed to score more than two runs in 11 games last season so hitting was a big focus in the offseason.

While the 19 home runs are nice, majority of them coming at the friendly dimensions of Glacier Field at Bracken County, they struck out 201 times in 735 official at-bats. Making contact will be more of a priority and putting pressure on the defense.

“When we went indoors we shifted our focus to all hitting. We struggled to score runs last year and knew we had to improve if we are going to compete in the 10th region,” Krift said.

On top of the six already mentioned, Krift is leaning on eighth grader Caleb Sutton, junior Evan Tarter and sophomore Curtie Wells to also produce in the lineup and on the field.

He feels fielding will be a strength of the team this season.

“This offseason we put a ton of work in on the field at the defensive end. We will be very, very solid,” Krift said.

With the added experience, playing with a purpose for one of their team members and more confidence moving into the 2022 season, the Polar Bears should not only be a quality opponent for Mason County in the district, but a not so easy out in the region as well, a victory they haven’t had in the 10th Region tournament since the late 90’s.

“Besides our three seniors last year, visually we didn’t look like a varsity baseball team. This year we look the part. Our sub .500 record reflected that. First goal is to be competitive against every team we play and offensively improve every week. Second, win the 39th which involves beating Mason County. Third, make a run at the All “A” region. Fourth, win our first game in the 10th region since the late 90’s. All of these goals are attainable at Bracken County. We may not have the numbers or the talent of other schools, but their will be no other team that will outwork us,” Krift said.