Life isn’t easy in the 63rd District when it comes to baseball.

Year in, year out, it’s one of the most competitive districts in the state and this year will be no different.

Lewis County enters on the outside looking in, coming off an 8-19 2021 season in the third year under Sammy Holder as coach of the program.

Holder has provided stability for the Lions that had three different head coaches the prior four years from 2015-18.

He’s hoping to get them back to 2019 form when they made the 16th Region tournament and got out of the dreaded 63rd District.

Here’s a brief look at the Lions as they head into the 2022 season:

Scoring runs will be a big focus for the Lions this year. They struggled putting runs across in 2021, averaging just 3.5 runs a game. Holder is excited with this bunch because of their willingness to learn and with that, the approach at the plate should improve.

“They come to the ballpark hungry everyday. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for. They want to learn and get better. We want to win baseball games and compete for district and region titles year in and year out,” Holder said.

While hitting needs improvement, the pitching should fare much better. They return 120 of the 147 innings pitched recorded on the KHSAA stats report, the lone key loss Adam Montgomery. Andrew Collins, Kasen Roberts, Kyran Ferguson and Xavier Prater logged the majority of those innings and will be expected to increase their production this season. The improvement will start with walks issued.

“That’s what we’re hoping for. We’re trying to establish command with all pitches and have the ability to pitch backwards against teams. I challenge each of them daily to lower the walk count and compete every single pitch,” Holder said.

A big void to fill will be with Logan Liles deciding not to play this season to focus on golf as he heads to play at Morehead State in the fall. Liles was the undeniable leader at the plate and had a good glove at shortstop and will be missed.

Three of their top four hitters on the team are all gone. That means others will have to increase their production. Ferguson is a good place to start, the freshman hitting .404 as an eighth grader last season.

Holder is counting on the Bentley’s, Reis and Isaiah to be key pieces in the middle of the diamond.

“That caused us to move guys around this off-season and get comfortable in places they aren’t used to playing. Reis (2B) and Isaiah Bentley (SS) will man the middle of the diamond for us. They both have accepted the challenge and look really comfortable doing so. It helps that they are older guys and have varsity baseball experience,” Holder said.

Back to the district. There isn’t an easy out. Greenup County, Raceland and Russell are all traditionally good, Holder expects that to be the case once again.

“There’s no question in my mind we are in the toughest district in the region. Top to bottom is always a dog fight. We still have the goal of winning a district title and competing for a region. If we shoot for anything other than that, we are doing our kids a disservice,” Holder said.

With their hunger and want to improve, Lewis County should show an improved product on the field this season.