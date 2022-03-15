Despite going 1-18 last season, Augusta was close in a lot of games.

They’re ready to turn some of those close losses into wins for the 2022 season.

The Panthers return the majority of their lineup and with that brings some more optimism. Robin Kelsch remains the skipper after guiding the team last season and thinks they can close the gap a little more in the 39th District with Mason County and Bracken County.

Here’s a brief look at the Panthers for the upcoming season:

Of those 18 losses, seven of them came by four runs or less while they were run-ruled in just two games. They’re close.

“I know the record didn’t indicate it, but I was very pleased with the way we played last year. Of course, we would have liked to have won a few more games, but based on past seasons, I was very pleased with how we competed,” Kelsch said.

With just three seniors on the roster that departed from last season, that means they’ll expect more coming into this year. They return their top three pitchers in Kason Hinson, Keeton Bach and Will Kelsch. Those three along with Kylan Hinson and Evan Brooks will be the leaders at the plate as well.

“Our expectations are definitely higher with a lot of experience returning. We were very pleased with our pitching and fielding last year. With continued improvements in those areas and an emphasis on hitting we hope to be able to pick up a few more victories. Mason and Bracken both have outstanding baseball programs, and we are focused on closing the gap and competing in our district,” Kelsch said.

Kason Hinson, Kelsch and Bach all did a good job of throwing strikes with just 57 walks issued in 113 innings pitched.

“They will once again anchor our staff. I thought they all did a very good job for us. Kason, Will and Keeton all throw strikes and don’t tend to walk a lot of batters. We look for each of them to continue to work hard and improve. Each of them is throwing with a little more velocity and they are continuing to work in practice to improve their other pitches,” Kelsch said.

That also means the defense will have to continue to improve, allowing 52 unearned runs last season.

“If the defense will stay focused and remain solid, I expect them to keep us in ball games and give us a chance to win,” Kelsch said.

Added depth on the mound will include Kylan Hinson and Noland Young, who will also be in key positions in the field and in the lineup.

Catching them is where there’s a question mark. Joseph Mains handled those duties for several years, but graduated and the catching duties will now turn to Nicholas Mains and Tristan Klingelhoffer.

At the plate, Kelsch has a goal to improve the team batting average from .251 last season up to .280 this year. Kason Hinson is the lone returnee to hit over .300 last year (Klingelhoffer did too, but was limited with 15 at-bats). Everyone else will need to increase their production for that to happen.

“As far as hitting, everyone is going to have to do a better job. We hope to have several others putting the bat on the ball a little more consistently,” Kelsch said.

Cody Frederick and Mason McClanahan are two other seniors with Brooks and Kason Hinson and will be looked at to provide leadership, McClanahan a key piece of the outfield with his glove in centerfield.

Others expected to contribute include Gage Scudder, who led the team in stolen bases last season along with Eli Cline and Grayson Miller and newcomer Weston Hesler.

The optimism for the Panthers is there for what’s back and how close they were last season. Now it’s a matter of going out and getting the results.

“Realistically, we would like to win several more games this season. Our defense was really solid for the most part last season, but we still had too many errors that led to unearned runs. We would also like to compete in the All A and District Tournament,” Kelsch said.