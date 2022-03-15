Fleming County had quite a bit of adversity to deal with last season.

The loss of a teammate and a serious injury to another didn’t make things easy on them. But they persevered and still found a way to reach the 16th Region tournament for the first time since 2016.

They’ll now enter 2022 with Zach McRoberts taking over for Austin Hart, the two flipping roles as McRoberts now becomes the head coach, Hart an assistant.

They definitely learned a lot from last season, not only on the diamond, but in life as well.

“In our program we talk a lot about facing adversity and controlling things that you can control. With the tragedy that happened last year it was very difficult to control our emotions, but it did make us come together as one. We will never forget Buddy Morgan and what he did for our program. He will always be in our hearts and watching over us. We learned that we had a bunch of resilient young men that came together as one and played some of our best baseball at the end of the season,” McRoberts said.

Here’s a brief look at the Panthers for the 2022 season:

McRoberts is a Fleming County alum and taking over the program where he once played means a lot to him.

“This is my home and where I grew up. It’s a very special feeling for me to give back to a community that has given me so much,” McRoberts said.

They return the majority of their roster which should raise expectations from the 13-16 campaign in 2021. The strength of the team starts with pitching. Larkin McKee is the ace, Nate Ruark also will be relied upon to provide key innings in big games. From there Jayden Argo, Hoss Morgan and Seth Hickerson will be big components of the pitching staff.

The weakness that needs improvement is at the plate. The Panthers hit .243 as a team and struck out 224 times in 728 at-bats.

“A .243 batting average doesn’t give us a good chance to win a lot of games. Our pitching and defense won us a lot of games last year. We have been working on cutting down strikeouts and putting together quality at bats. I believe our situational hitting will become better this year and hopefully we have an offense that will be exciting to watch,” McRoberts said.

With the minimal roster turnover and having a plethora of arms, expectations should be higher for the Panthers this year. While Rowan County will still be the favorite in the 61st District, Fleming County hopes to put a scare into them this season.

“Returning a lot of key players doesn’t put pressure on us for raised expectations. The only expectations I have for this team is to have great teammates and for our seniors to be leaders. Everything else will take care of itself,” McRoberts said.

The Panthers opened up their season with a 9-2 loss to Greenup County on Monday. They return to action on Wednesday when they host Lewis County.