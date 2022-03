New exhibits at KYGMC stir memories and imagination. Four exciting new exhibits await visitors at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in downtown Maysville.

Sacred Heart repeats as girls’ state champ The most dominant girls’ basketball team all season in the state of Kentucky showed why at Rupp Arena this week.

Royals, Panthers qualify for nationals after strong state tourney showings The Mason County archery team posted their best finish in school history at the NASP state tournament in Louisville over the weekend with a 38th place finish in bullseye and 13th in 3D.

Bracken County District Court March 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Can the U.S. handle a wave of Ukrainian refugees? Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine has brought devastation or death to hundreds of thousands of people.

Zelenskyy is the Reagan of Ukraine Volodynyr Zelenskyy has made quite a quick and dramatic transition.

There Are No Original Thoughts-Or Words There are a lot of things going on in the world. The Russian war against Ukraine, the lingering effects of COVID, not to mention skyrocketing gasoline prices. With such pressing issues clamoring for your attention, I thought a mental palate cleanser was in order.

New children’s book makes clean-up fun. The Great Toy Disaster by local author Sarah Winter brings to life a young boy whose wild day of play is interrupted by a mess-making bandit, turning his slightly messy room into a verifiable disaster.