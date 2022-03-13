Fleming County’s archery team competed at the NASP state tournament over the weekend at the Kentucky EXPO center in Louisville. (Fleming County Athletics Facebook page)

The Mason County archery team posted their best finish in school history at the NASP state tournament in Louisville over the weekend with a 38th place finish in bullseye and 13th in 3D.

The 38th place was out of 151 schools, the Royals compiling a score of 3,248 with 133 10’s. Pulaski County won with a score of 3,379 and 175 10’s.

Bryce Pollitt was the Royals top archer in eighth individually with a score of 292 and 23 10’s. He was the top freshman out of 462 archers.

Following Pollitt was Logan Darnell with a 281, Colton Kinney with a 280, Jacob Brown and Bradley Coffey with 279’s. Those five finished in the top 150 in the high school boys ranking out of 1,548 archers.

Lainie Forsythe arched a 269, Laney Gifford with a 267 and Breanna Mellenkamp with a 264. Forsythe was 358th, Gifford 420th and Mellenkamp 511th out of 1,566 high school girl archers.

The Royals score qualified them for the NASP Eastern Nationals, May 12-14.

Fleming County finished 51st with a team score of 3,232 and 135 10’s. They were led by Alexis Pendleton with a score of 286 and finishing 35th in the high school girls division.

Following Pendleton was Brady Poston with a 276, Kaylee Crawford a 276, Shane Allen a 274 and Terri Applegate with a 273. All of them placed in the top 300 in the high school division.

The Panthers score also qualified them for the national tournament in May. The Panthers were making their first ever Kentucky NASP State Tournament appearance in their first year of having a full team, shot a season-best score.

Bracken County’s Brennan Smith arched a 269 and finished 399th in the high school boys division. Arista French arched a 265 and finished 501st in the high school girls division.

Kole Whalen arched a 270 for Robertson County and placed in the top 400 in the high school division.