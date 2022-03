There Are No Original Thoughts-Or Words There are a lot of things going on in the world. The Russian war against Ukraine, the lingering effects of COVID, not to mention skyrocketing gasoline prices. With such pressing issues clamoring for your attention, I thought a mental palate cleanser was in order.

New children’s book makes clean-up fun. The Great Toy Disaster by local author Sarah Winter brings to life a young boy whose wild day of play is interrupted by a mess-making bandit, turning his slightly messy room into a verifiable disaster.

Man charged with murder following Plumville shooting A Maysville man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man early Friday morning.

Is Vladimir Putin the Devil? There is nothing good to be said about the Devil. If you don’t believe me, check out the Bible. Or, just turn on the television for a reporting of the evil he spreads throughout the world. You will likely see his picture, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia.

Hamilton graduates from CCMS, licensed in Kentucky Hunter Alexander Hamilton completed apprenticeships in funeral directing and embalming in 2021, passed the Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors licensure exams, and is now fully licensed to practice in the state of Kentucky.

Lewisburg Homemakers meet The Lewisburg Homemakers Club met on Tuesday, March 1, at the Extension Office for their monthly meeting. Those attending were Vicky Dwelly, Brenda Frodge, Maxine Gallagher, Alice Garlitz, Martha Howe, Cathy Manning, Millie Pitakis, Anne Pollitt, Mary Dawn Newell and Linda Cook.