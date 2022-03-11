The KHSBHF is honored to announce its 2022 Class of Inductees. The 16 inductees selected represent the great tradition of Kentucky high school basketball. This 10th anniversary class is yet another extraordinarily talented group demonstrating the great wealth of achievement by our coaches and players over the decades.

The 2022 Kentucky High School Hall of Fame Induction Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m., at the State Theatre in Elizabethtown.

KHSBHF Class of 2022

Coach Lyle Dunbar, Christian County High School

Dunbar led Christian County to state runner-up finishes in 1976 and ‘79. He was the coach at Maysville High for one season in 1974-75 and led them to a 14-13 record. He also coached at Scottsville, West Hopkins and Fordsville.

Over a 33-year career his teams won 628 games and six regional championships. Coach Dunbar was a gentleman coach whose career was exemplary in every way.

Coach Jeff Haile, Henderson County High School

Coach Haile began his basketball exploits at Henderson County as a player and would later return home to coach the Lady Colonels. His teams have won 790+ games and seventeen regional titles over his 27 year career. Coach Haile’s remarkable record supports his Hall of Fame status.

Coach Randy Embry, Owensboro Senior High School

Coach Embry would have a Hall of Fame resume as a player at Owensboro High School being chosen to the All-State Teams of 1960 and 1961 and Mr. Basketball in 1961. However, the best was yet to come. He began his coaching career at Davies County High School but would soon move over to his alma mater, Owensboro Senior High School as leader of the Red Devils. His teams won 558 games including eight regional titles.

Coach Robert Graves, Louisville Central High School

Coach Graves excelled as a player participating on two Central teams (1955-1956) that won state and national titles in the KHSAL (Kentucky High School Athletic League) before integration in 1957. His coaching career at Central would even surpass his playing days. Robert Graves Central teams won 445 games while losing only 116 (82%). The Yellow Jackets under his tutelage also won two state titles in 1967 and 1974. He was named Coach of the Year in 1969 and 1974.

Brigette Combs, Whitesburg High School

Brigette Combs was a standout athlete at Whitesburg High School leading the Yellow Jackets to three consecutive KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 appearances. In her four year career, she scored 2,672 points while also gathering 1,920 rebounds and 585 steals. After an impressive senior year in which she averaged 27 points and 14 rebounds, Combs was named Kentucky Miss Basketball in 1985. She continued her basketball career at Western Kentucky University helping the Lady Toppers to a Final Four appearance in 1985.

Peggy Gay Moore, Buckhorn High School

Peggy Gay was a trailblazer in Kentucky girls’ basketball shattering gender barriers in the 1970s. Her senior year the KHSAA reinstated girls’ basketball allowing Gay to compete for one season. She made the most of that season by scoring an impressive 74 points in a single game. Averaging 35 points and 16 rebounds per game Gay was named a first team Lexington Herald All-State selection. Her skills earned her a scholarship to play at Eastern Kentucky University where she became the program’s first 1,000 point scorer tallying 1,696 points in her collegiate career.

Steffphon Pettigrew, Elizabethtown High School

Steffphon was the leading all-time scorer in Elizabethtown High School basketball history averaging an amazing 32.7 points per game as a senior. A two time All-State performer, he helped lead the Panthers to the Sweet 16 in 2005. Steffphon would be named 2006 MVP of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament and 2007 Mr. Basketball. He continued his career at Western Kentucky University.

Daymeon Fishback, Greenwood High School

Daymeon Fishback’s all round game was phenomenal and backed up by statistical facts: Career Points / 2,200, Rebounds / 900, Assists / 500. He was named to the All-State first team in 1995 and 1996. His high school senior year culminated by being named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball in 1996. He attended Auburn University on a basketball scholarship where he had an outstanding college career.

Elisha Justice, Shelby Valley High School

Elisha Justice led the Shelby Valley Wildcats to a state title in 2010 where he was named tournament MVP. He was a first team All-State performer in 2009 and 2010. He was named to the All-State Tournament Team in 2009 and 2010. Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors in 2010 sealed the deal for Elisha Justice to become a mountain legend. He signed a basketball scholarship with University of Louisville to continue his career.

Don Frye, Monticello High School

Mighty Monticello, 180 students strong, emerged as a state power in the late 1950s winning three consecutive regional titles and competing for the state championship in 1960 vs. Louisville Flaget. One reason for this amazing story was 6’6” Don Frye, a two time All-Stater who also garnered All-State Tournament honors in 1960. A rugged, tough inside player who could score and rebound, he was the Monticello motor who fueled a remarkable run. Don continued his college career at Furman University in South Carolina.

Sydney Moss, Boone County High School

Sydney Moss was a terrific all-round performer for the Boone County Rebels, and her statistics support that fact: 2,997 career points, 315 assists, 326 steals, and 136 blocked shots. She led Boone County to two Sweet 16 appearances in 2010 and 2012. Sydney garnered All-State honors in 2011 and 2012, was named Gatorade Player of the Year in 2012 and received the coveted Miss Basketball award in 2012. Her talent and drive to compete made her career legendary. She continued her remarkable career at University of Florida and Thomas Moore.

James Lee, Lexington Henry Clay High School

James Lee earned All-State honors in 1973 and 1974. He led the 1973 Henry Clay Blue Devils to the Sweet 16 where he was named to the All-Tournament Team. His powerful, athletic game was astonishing to watch as were the head to head rivalry games vs. Bryan Station’s Jack Givens. It was a talent show for the ages during their parallel high school careers. James attended the University of Kentucky and played on the 1978 NCAA championship team.

Andy Penick, Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Andy Penick led Pleasure Ridge Park to the state’s greatest athletic achievement, the 1989 Sweet 16 championship. He culminated his high school career by being named to his third consecutive All-State team in 1990, a rarity accomplished by only a few. Andy was also selected to the All-State Tournament Team in 1989. In the 1990 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games, he had two stellar performances. Andy continued his basketball career at Michigan State University.

Lee Raker, Ballard High School

Lee Raker was two-time All-Stater on one of Kentucky’s greatest teams, the Ballard High School Bruins of 1977. He was named to the 1977 All-State Tournament Team when Ballard won the state title over Louisville Valley High School. Lee joins his teammate Jeff Lamp once again as a Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Famer. They were a dynamic duo that helped create a historic team. He continued his basketball career at the University of Virginia.

Dwayne Morton, Louisville Central High School

Dwayne Morton was an active, athletic and determined scoring machine for the Central Yellow Jackets from 1987-1990. He was named on three consecutive All-State Teams and earned Mr. Basketball honors his senior year of 1990. Dwayne wore the #1 jersey in the annual Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game Series. He attended the University of Louisville and had a remarkable career under Coach Denny Crum.

Carl Helem, Horse Cave High School

Carl Helem led Horse Cave High School to two consecutive state KHSAL (Kentucky High School Athletic League) championships in 1944 and 1945. He was named state tournament MVP in 1945. The “Terrific Twosome” of Carl Helem and Clarence Wilson powered Horse Cave into legendary status. Carl continued his career at Tennessee State University. His post-college days were spent entertaining America as part of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters. Carl Helem was presented a Globetrotter Legends ring in 1999.