Selected by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association
*Note: If a school is not a paid member to the www.KHSBCA.org then they will not get on the watch list at this time.
Player; School
Dalton Davenport — Nicholas County
Ryan Johnson — Nicholas County
Aydan Hamilton — Campbell County
Jake Napier — Campbell County
Greg Vineyard — Campbell County
Braxton Grubb — Harrison County
Cameron White — Harrison County
Corey Vaughn — Harrison County
Gunner Cole — Harrison County
JD Kendall — Harrison County
Lucas Herrington — Harrison County
Thomas Greenlee — Bourbon County
Ethan Lynn — Bourbon County
Nick Huff — GRC
Brady Davis — GRC
Hank Krift — Bracken County
Josh Hamilton — Bracken County
Jordan Corbin — Calvary Christian
Luke Ruwe — Calvary Christian
Max McKenzie — Calvary Christian
Joe Ruwe — Calvary Christian
Alex Brummett — Calvary Christian
Casey Hilbert — Scott
Blaise Huiet — Scott
Davis Johnson — Montgomery County