KYTC warns of hazardous road conditions with snow tonight Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are prepared for the upcoming winter weather event but advise motorists to limit non-essential travel during the storm that is expected to create slick conditions tonight and Saturday morning, particularly in eastern Kentucky. Heavy accumulating snow is expected east of Interstate 65 after the evening commute and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are likely to keep roads covered after plows pass through.

10th Region baseball players to watch list Selected by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association

KYTC: Bridge repairs will ensure future of historic span The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s proposed work to prolong the life of the historic Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) in Maysville, remains a priority, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said earlier this week.

Lions Club holds March meeting Members of the Maysville Lions Club met March 3, with President Angela Jett calling the meeting to order. Michael Walton gave the devotional before the meal and Anthony Ventura led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

Shoppers may find a Pot of Gold in downtown Maysville Downtown businesses are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by giving patrons a chance at a Pot o’ Gold.

What would you love to tell your younger self? A handful of longtime readers may remember when I announced that “baby boy Tyree” was on his way.

Lockout gives fans chance to enjoy real baseball Disgusted and indignant fans have a message for near-universally detested MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the league’s billionaire owners, and its pampered, overpaid players – Take your overpriced tickets, tasteless hot dogs, and warm, flat beer and stuff them.

Room for More My husband, Peter, and I were traveling in Mexico when we suddenly found ourselves without a place to stay.