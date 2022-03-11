Selected by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association

*Note: If a school is not a paid member to the www.KHSBCA.org then they will not get on the watch list at this time.

Player; School

Dalton Davenport — Nicholas County

Ryan Johnson — Nicholas County

Aydan Hamilton — Campbell County

Jake Napier — Campbell County

Greg Vineyard — Campbell County

Braxton Grubb — Harrison County

Cameron White — Harrison County

Corey Vaughn — Harrison County

Gunner Cole — Harrison County

JD Kendall — Harrison County

Lucas Herrington — Harrison County

Thomas Greenlee — Bourbon County

Ethan Lynn — Bourbon County

Nick Huff — GRC

Brady Davis — GRC

Hank Krift — Bracken County

Josh Hamilton — Bracken County

Jordan Corbin — Calvary Christian

Luke Ruwe — Calvary Christian

Max McKenzie — Calvary Christian

Joe Ruwe — Calvary Christian

Alex Brummett — Calvary Christian

Casey Hilbert — Scott

Blaise Huiet — Scott

Davis Johnson — Montgomery County