KCTCS expands funding for business and industry support via TRAINS The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has announced thatits TRAINS program has increased its funding support for qualifying companies.

MSU art students, alumni contribute to Morehead mural Morehead State University Department of Art and Design students – past and present – contributed their artistic talents to a large-scale piece in downtown Morehead.

MSU Concert Choir hosts Annual Chili Cook-Off Dinner and Concert Fundraiser The MSU Concert Choir hosts its annual Chili Cook-Off Dinner and Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the First Baptist Church, 123 East Main Street in downtown Morehead.

Perry moving from hoops to hope in new MCTC position De’Sarae Perry is proud of her hometown and is determined to help Maysville’s employers strengthen the local economy with a stable, growing workforce.

Throwback Thursday Kirby Bennett of the Maysville Bulldogs puts up a shot during the 1973 State Tourney vs Hickman County in Freedom Hall. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Mason grand jury returns multiple indictments A Mason County grand jury returned several indictments this week on a variety of charges.

In a rush Local creeks, such as this one near the Adams County-Brown County line in Ohio, were on the rampage following heavy rains Monday.