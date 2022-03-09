While the MLB remains in limbo for the upcoming season, the Cincinnati Reds will be coming to Maysville in July for a baseball and softball camp.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 6-14 and scheduled for July 18-22 at Wald Park.

The camp includes:

— 30 hours of pro-grade instruction

— A full MLB quality Reds uniform

— Four tickets to a select Reds game

— VIP trip to Great American Ball Park

— Meet a current Reds player

The camp will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The price for the camp is $395. If you sign up with a friend, you can save $20. If registered prior to March 15, you can save $20.

One day of the camp will be at Great American Ballpark. The camp will send charter buses to pick campers up and take them bacl. The camp is the week of the MLB All-Star break.

This is the 11th season for Reds baseball/softball camp and the first year it will be coming to Maysville.

Check out reds.com/camps for more details and to register.