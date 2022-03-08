COVINGTON — Talk about taking the life out of a tournament.

George Rogers Clark at times often made things look unfair in their three games at David Evans Fieldhouse at Holmes High School during the 10th Region tournament.

An average margin of victory of 33.3 points proved how dominant they were.

It was no different Tuesday night when they took on a Bracken County team making their first regional championship game appearance since 1955.

A 13-0 lead out of the gate got things going for the Cardinals.

Bracken County settled in a bit from there to get within seven by the end of the quarter at 17-10 after Devante Jefferson’s layup in transition.

That would be the last point another Polar Bear not named Blake Reed would score until more than midway past the third quarter on a Jefferson layup, by that time it was 47-27 Cardinals.

Blake Reed did what he could to help keep the Polar Bears in it, his 13th straight point for the team getting them within 33-23 out of the half.

But a dominant close to the third had the Cardinals well on their way to Rupp Arena, closing out the quarter on a 21-6 run to take a 54-29 lead into the fourth.

Tempers flared when Jushod Commodore was whistled for an intentional foul in the frame, Jerone Morton taking exception to it and whistled for a technical foul. Trent Edwards picked up the Cardinals second technical of the quarter after shoving a player after a foul call.

“They’ve got a lot of toughness to them. The Reed brothers have a gift there with that. Just got to see bigger picture there. Asked the guys what their ultimate goal was. Don’t be stubborn, handle it the right way. Handle it like a champion. They were playing hard and we need to handle things the right way there,” Cook said.

That was about the only dramatic thing left, the Cardinals methodical in the victory, holding the Polar Bears to 25 percent from the field and only 13 made shots to 12 turnovers, the Polar Bears feeling the ill effects of two straight overtime games in their prior two regional tournament games.

“It starts with defense,” Cook said. “You’ve got to sit down and guard. We love to play fast and put points on the board, but this time of year we want to prove a point to that we can guard. We’re taking pride in it, guarding personnel correctly, getting spacing correctly and doing it together.”

They’ll head to Rupp as the favorite, the No. 1 team in the state since the AP polls started coming out in January and no reason to move them otherwise as the season has gone along. They’ll open up with 14th Region champion Perry County Central.

“You got to believe it. Whether or not if it happens, you have to believe it. You have to have a vision in it that it’s possible. We’ve talked about it, we’re not going to run from it. We’re going to give it our best shot,” Cook said.

But what about the season in Brooksville from the Polar Bears?

Their most wins since 1955 with 24. Their first 1oth Region All “A” title since 1998, the program’s first ever All “A” state tournament win, Adam Reed winning coach of the year, Blake Reed setting individual program records with most points in a season (968), 51 points in a single game, 10 3-pointers made in a game and 123 3-pointers made in a season, leading the state.

“I just think about everything that happened in life that led me to this spot and these wonderful children. I can’t be anything but proud and excited to be the Bracken County coach. To be able to coach these guys, I’m living my dream. Anything extra is just bonus basketball,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said.

The good news is they’ll get their starting five back and have Chase Archibald waiting in the wings after his transfer from Augusta.

They do lose Payton Gilvin and Grant Free, two seniors who came off the bench and helped provide production at certain points of the season.

“Hats off to those guys. Special kids, hard workers. Grant not being in the gym the next time for a practice is going to be different because he was always there for us. Payton coming back and doing whatever we needed to do and be part of the team, we’re going to miss those two guys,” Reed said.

Back to the drawing board for the Polar Bears, but while this year was a bonus to get to a region final, the coming years it will be more of an expectation.

“This is our first step. We’re here to win regional titles. We’re here to fight with the big dogs. GRC is just really good, fought really hard. A lot of it has to do with the weight room and size. The physicality they played with, we need to strive to be at that level and play through that. We’ll work hard to get there,” Reed said.

CARDINALS 80, POLAR BEARS 45

BRACKEN COUNTY — 10-8-11-16 — 45

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 17-16-21-26 — 80

Scoring

Bracken (45) — B. Reed 28, Jefferson 8, C. Reed 6, Commodore 3

GRC (80) — Morton 21, Parrish 17, Hampton 12, Edwards 11, Walton 6, Smothers 6, Slone 4, Maxwell 3

Game Stats

Field Goals: Bracken 13/52, GRC 28/49

3-Pointers: Bracken 5/20, GRC 5/13

Free Throws: Bracken 14/17, GRC 21/25

Rebounds: Bracken 20, GRC 35

Turnovers: Bracken 12, GRC 10

Records: Bracken County 24-10, George Rogers Clark 33-1