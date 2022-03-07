COVINGTON — The gameplan was there.

Execution was there.

But in the end, George Rogers Clark proved to be too much for Mason County and basically anyone that’s been in front of them this season.

The Cardinals pulled away from the Royals in the second half for a 57-45 victory Monday night in the 10th Region semifinals to advance to Tuesday night’s championship.

The Royals usual fast tempo, up in your face full court pressure wasn’t seen for most of the night, electing to be deliberate, go small with the lineup, grind out possessions and shorten the game as much as possible.

It was working its magic as they went into halftime with the No. 1 team in the state and top 25 in the nation, trailing 25-24 at halftime.

“Thought our kids executed the gameplan extremely well,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “This is a group of kids that have always believed in the process, trusted the process, that as coaches we have believed in our kids. We have instilled that within our kids that we believe in you. We’re going to put a gameplan together, they’re going to go out and execute it and that’s always going to give them an opportunity to win the ballgame and I believe that’s what our kids did tonight.”

But much like last year’s region semifinal, the third quarter came back to haunt the Royals.

KG Walton hit two layups early in the half to keep them down three at 31-28 with 5:15 remaining in the quarter, but they wouldn’t score again ‘til the closing seconds of the quarter on a Nate Mitchell layup, the Cardinals closing on a 8-2 run to go up nine headed into the fourth.

“Low possession game. They stalled it, tried to pick when they wanted to drive and spread us out. End of the day our guys knew it could be a possibility, we love to score points, but this year it’s more about winning. We’re not trying to make sure we keep some scoring average, we want to make sure we win and advance and that’s been the goal all along,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said.

GRC built their lead to as much as 14 in the fourth, but a team that kept believing made a 9-2 run to get within seven at 47-40 with less than three minutes to play.

“Thought our kids did a really good job in the fourth of really being physical in the fourth quarter defensively. Cut that 14-point lead back to seven. Just showing the fight within our kids that they have given us all year long. You can accept losing when your kids give you everything that you ask for,” Kirk said.

Cardinals Tanner Walton, who came over from Lexington Christian Academy this school year, knocked down a dagger 3-pointer to follow to put the finishing touches on the contest and stop the Royals momentum.

The Cardinals will now try for a third straight 10th Region title on Tuesday night when they face Bracken County.

They were led by Jerone Morton with 17 points, Trent Edwards and Walton going for 13 while Sam Parrish added 10.

The Royals close out their season at 24-6 in the regional semifinals again for the third time in the last four years.

They’re close.

“The kids in the program the last four years have got this program where it needed to be. First year losing record, second year 18-12, third year 19-4, this year 24-6,” Kirk said. “We’re not satisfied. If you have instant success it’s not going to last long. When you build a program over the course of the years that’s when it’s most important. I think that’s when you have continued success down the road.”

But will now have to look at replacing five seniors, starting with starters Nate Mitchell and Mason Butler along with reserves Julius Booker, William Callender and Logan Royse.

“It hurts. First group of kids that I’ve had in a four-year span and that hurts. First time we walk back in the gym and don’t see these guys that’s when it hurts more. They battled. Those kids have left this program in good standing. They continued the district championship run, got us back to the regional semifinals. We’re right there and eventually going to get over the hump,” Kirk said.

KG Walton finished with a team-high 13 points for the Royals, Nate Mitchell adding 11 as the two were named to the All-Tournament team. Terrell Henry and Braylon Hamilton added nine, Henry, Walton and Hamilton three components for next season along with Philip Bierley to start a solid base with.

“We’ve got a lot of good talent returning. Within a program like Mason County it takes time to get playing time. You can’t skip the steps, can’t skip the process. We’ve got kids that are bought in and committed to the program. We’ve got kids that could go out and start around the area. Our kids are loyal and that means a lot to me as a head coach,” Kirk said.

Tuesday’s final for the Cardinals is at 7 p.m.

“One more. Our goal is focused on the prize, we understand there’s challenges ahead. There’s a lot of noise we have to block out obviously, but we’re prepared for that and we’ll continue to do that,” Cook said.

CARDINALS 57, ROYALS 45

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 10-15-14-18 — 57

MASON COUNTY — 7-17-6-15 — 45

Scoring

GRC (57) — Morton 17, Edwards 13, Walton 13, Parrish 10, Slone 4

Mason (45) — Walton 13, Mitchell 11, Henry 9, Hamilton 9, Butler 3

Game Stats

Field Goals: GRC 25/45, Mason 15/33

3-Pointers: GRC 2/9, Mason 4/9

Free Throws: GRC 5/6, Mason 11/14

Rebounds: GRC 30 (Walton 9), Mason 11 (Henry 5)

Assists: GRC 7, Mason 6

Turnovers: GRC 8, Mason 8

Personal Fouls: GRC 13, Mason 10

Records: George Rogers Clark 32-1, Mason County 24-6