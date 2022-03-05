Lady Cards headed to Sweet 16 for sixth time in nine seasons

CARLISLE — Scouting reports were thrown out the window.

By this time of the season, George Rogers Clark and Montgomery County probably knew what each other was eating for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Facing off for the fourth time this season on Saturday night at Nicholas County in the 10th Region championship, it was the Lady Cards coming out on top again like the three other times, this time 57-38 to win their sixth 10th Region title in the last nine seasons.

“You play a team four times, you’re very familiar with each other. All that was out the window, the scouting report we know each other. It came down to toughness, execution, rebounding and how bad you want it. I told them the trophy was there, you either want to put it on the bus or watch them take it home. That was the bottom line and they responded really well,” Lady Cards coach Robbie Graham said.

As many expected, GRC had been the dominant team in the region all season. The trio of Brianna and Ciara Byars and Tyra Flowers were just too physically strong for the Lady Indians on Saturday while an unsung hero off the bench provided the spark.

Trinity Gay entered in the first and then couldn’t miss. She’d hit three first quarter 3-pointers in helping the Lady Cards build a 18-5 end of first quarter lead, ending on a 10-0 run.

“In practice she knocks them down and knocks them down. She’ll shoot one and then gets shy and never wants to shoot them. I kept telling her it’s never going to go in if you don’t shoot it. As long as she’s taking good shots and she’s open, I’m not going to say anything. She’s a really good shooter, just confidence. Thank goodness her confidence came at the right time,” Graham said.

The Lady Indians were able to provide a response in the second by outscoring GRC 11-6 in the frame to get with eight by halftime. They did so by forcing the Lady Cards into eight turnovers.

Their momentum continued to build out of the half, scoring the first five points and prompting Graham to call a timeout with 5:24 remaining in the quarter, their once 14-point lead cut down to three after the Lady Indians 14-3 run. Turnovers continued to mount up as they had 12 at the time.

“Such a bug-a-boo of ours and it’s just careless turnovers a lot of times. Just got to fight through those things, it was a tough spell, but our defensive rebounding held strong thank goodness. We hang our hat on that. Took the timeout to set them down and let them know we’re in good shape. Told them to keep plugging away and they responded, they definitely responded,” Graham said.

Then the game flipped.

A 15-2 run over the final 5:24 for the Lady Cards showed their dominant side they had all season. Ciara Byars started to own the glass, finishing with 13 rebounds on the night. It was a question to whether she’d even be available, missing the entire fourth quarter of Friday’s semifinal with Bishop Brossart after suffering an injury in the third.

A text to Graham earlier on Saturday alleviated any doubt.

“She texted me today and said coach, ‘All I’m telling you is that I’m playing.’ I was just like okay, let’s go,” Graham said.

Gay hit another three and Brianna Byars stayed on the attack with the run capped by a poised seventh grader, Kennedy Stamper with a floater in the lane to essentially put the game out of reach, taking a 39-23 lead into the fourth.

Allie Dillon scored five straight on a couple of jumpers in the early part of the fourth to get MoCo within 13, but were unable to get any closer from there, falling to GRC for the fourth time this season.

“Credit to them and doing what they needed to do. Proud of our girls, they never stopped fighting. We just have to get stronger to really compete with the top end teams in the state. GRC is definitely in that category and we’ve made huge strides to this point, but we’ve got to continue building on the base that we have and continue to get stronger to do what we need to do to compete at this level,” Lady Indians coach Dustin High said.

It’s their second straight trip to the regional final and unlike last year, this one left more of a sour taste in their mouth.

“Last year we were really happy to be here. The stars aligned, we got a good draw and we were happy to be here. We’re not happy to be here anymore. That focus has to shift, it’s not going to be enough for this group to get here. Getting here is part of the path, but now we need to know what to do to figure out to be on that ladder,” High said.

But it’s the Lady Cards time to shine after a one-year hiatus from regional supremacy. Robbie Graham, a Fleming County alum, is now tied with Mason County’s Bob Hutchison for most 10th Region titles all-time with six. Graham has needed just 10 years to do so.

“When you have great kids that want to be great, it makes it easier. These kids know we’re striving to cut nets down. It’s not going to always happen, but that’s our goal. When we practice, we practice hard for that goal. We want to be considered one of the best programs in the state of Kentucky and that’s what we’re striving for. Every day we work. A lot of times girls would rather play games than practice because we work so hard,” Graham said.

They now head to Rupp Arena on Thursday to face Corbin, champions of the 13th Region. That game takes place at 6 p.m. In their previous five trips under Graham, the Lady Cards have won in at least the first round in all of them.

LADY CARDS 57, LADY INDIANS 38

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 5-11-7-15 — 38

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 18-6-15-18 — 57

Scoring

Montgomery (38) — Dillon 11, Oney 9, Barrier 9, Purvis 5, Parker 2, Harris 2

GRC (57) — C. Byars 16, Gay 16, B. Byars 10, Stamper 5, Miller 4, Flowers 4, Garrard 2

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Montgomery 4, GRC 5

Free Throws: Montgomery 4/7, GRC 12/24

Rebounds: Montgomery 31 (Oney 8), GRC 37 (C. Byars 13)

Turnovers: Montgomery 12, GRC 14

Personal Fouls: Montgomery 20, GRC 14

Records: Montgomery County 21-13, George Rogers Clark 30-2