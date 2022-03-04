George Rogers Clark is back in the 10th Region Championship.

A game they are all too familiar with.

GRC got the 45-27 win over Bishop Brossart after falling to the Lady ‘Stangs last season in the 10th Region Semifinals, but for Coach Robbie Graham and his team, it was just another game on their path.

“My grandmother always said, if you look behind you, you’re going to run into something in front of you. We just knew Brossart was the next team…revenge wasn’t really on our mind; we just knew they were the next team we had to play to keep advancing.” Graham said.

In what started as a slow a tempo game, including a combined 5 points between the two teams in the second quarter, turned into a huge run from the Lady Cardinals in the second half.

“We knew they wanted a slower tempo game, and they do a good job of playing half court man-to-man. We tried to simulate that in practice, but we had to adjust a little bit. We got some good shots; we just weren’t putting the ball in the hole. First half we struggled…come out in the second half and we did a better job of creating some turnovers and got some easy baskets.” Coach Graham said.

Out of halftime, the Lady Cards scored the first 6 points, but Brossart answered with 6 of their own.

The leading scorer for GRC this season, Ciara Byars went to the bench with an injury midway through the third quarter. “When Ciara went down it kind of knocked us for a loop. We called timeout, gathered our thoughts, and planned for after that.” Graham said.

When the Lady Cardinals needed someone to step up, Brianna Byars came knocking on the door.

She became a big piece of a 19-6 GRC run, scoring eight points in the fourth quarter and putting the game out of reach. Brianna Byars went on to lead the team in scoring with 18 points.

While Bishop Brossart may have had their way with the tempo throughout the game, GRC’s defense stepped up, causing 25 Lady ‘Stang turnovers.

Bishop Brossart finishes the season with a 20-11 record. They were led by Lauren Macht with 11 points. Madison Parker and Molly Kramer were awarded All-Tournament Team.

GRC needs one more game to make it to the state tournament and they’ll have a shot to do it in a 40th district rematch against Montgomery County on Saturday night at 7 p.m. They’ve won the first three matchups between the two.

LADY CARDS 45, LADY ‘STANGS 27

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK – 15-3-12-15 — 45

BISHOP BROSSART – 11-2-8-6 — 27

Scoring

GRC (45) — B. Byars 18, C. Byars 11, Flowers 7, Gay 5, Stamper 2, Miller 2, B. Sorgenfrei 4, Hill 3

Brossart (27) – Macht 11, Parker 6, Lloyd 5, Kramer 4, Planeaux 1

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: GRC 1, Brossart 2

Free Throws: GRC 4/11, Brossart 3/4

Rebounds: GRC 23 (C. Byars 7), Brossart 20

Turnovers: GRC 15, Brossart 25

Personal Fouls: GRC 13, Brossart 10

Records: George Rogers Clark 29-2, Bishop Brossart 20-11