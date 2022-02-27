Eight teams head to Carlisle this week for the girls’ 10th Region tournament at Nicholas County.

Many believe it’s a one-team race.

George Rogers Clark enters as a heavy favorite after a dominant regular season that had them ranked No. 1 in the state towards the latter part of the season until a loss to Notre Dame on February 17. They have wins over a couple of top 10 teams in the state and the closest any region opponent has got to them was a 17-point margin during the 40th District championship against Montgomery County.

The Lady Indians figure to be their toughest out, a team they wouldn’t face until the championship on Saturday night, assuming both teams win their quarterfinal and semifinal matchup.

GRC, Montgomery and Mason County account for 33 of the 40 region titles this group of eight has collectively won over the years while the other five have a combined seven, including reigning champ Bishop Brossart able to end the Lady Cards run of four straight regional titles last year.

Cinderella’s include Pendleton County, GRC’s first round opponent, making their first trip to the region tournament since 2013. Bracken County is making their first appearance since 2018 while Nicholas County is making their seventh straight tournament appearance.

Campbell County had to deal with the loss of star senior Kylie Koeninger to get here and figure to play in the most competitive first round game with Mason County. The Lady Royals enter as a darkhorse capable of winning a couple games this week.

Here’s a look at each team in the tournament field:

George Rogers Clark (27-2)

How They got here: Won the 40th District tournament over Montgomery County, 70-53

Record vs 10th Region tournament field: 5-0

Enrollment: 1,570

Head Coach: Robbie Graham (10th season)

Top Players: Ciara Byars (17.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 52% FG, 79% FT), Brianna Byars (15.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG), Tyra Flowers (8.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG)

RPI region rank: 1 (.70601)

Last 10th Region title: 2020

10th Region titles: 14

Outlook: Robbie Graham is in search of his sixth region title in 10 years with the team. Batting .600 wouldn’t be all that bad. The Lady Cards have the most dominant duo in the Byars’ sisters with junior Brianna and freshman Ciara. The two traded Player of the Year awards in the region, Brianna winning the Coaches Association Player of the Year while Ciara was picked by the 10th Region Media as Player of the Year. Tyra Flowers completes the three-headed monster, the three combining for 42.2 points and 19.4 rebounds per game. They also feature a lot of athleticism at the guard spots which allows Grahm to deploy their pressure defense that gives teams nightmares. Kennedy Stamper is the point guard, Trinity Gay, Asja-li Garrard, Makili Tabor and Amber Miller all providing depth at the guard positions. They’ll get started with Pendleton County on Monday night in what should be a fun matchup in the post with the three of Byars and Flowers trying to contain LadyCats Saniah Thomas, entering the game averaging 16.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. If they win that and assuming Bishop Brossart defeats Bracken County like they’re projected to, a rematch from last year’s semifinals would then take place.

Montgomery County (19-12)

How They got here: Lost to George Rogers Clark in the 40th District championship, 70-53

Record vs 10th Region tournament field: 3-3

Enrollment: 1,306

Head Coach: Dustin High (3rd season)

Top Players: Hayden Barrier (17.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 45 3PM, 70% FT), Savannah Parker (12.5 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 57% FG), Allie Dillon (10.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 50 3PM), Reaghan Oney (6.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG), Shae Harris (5.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG)

RPI region rank: 2 (.60273)

Last 10th Region title: 2013

10th Region titles: 12

Outlook: The Lady Indians are hopeful to make their second consecutive region final and a possible fourth matchup with GRC this season. While they’ve been unsuccessful against the Lady Cards in the prior three, their only other loss in region play was the team they eliminated last week against Paris. They lost December 7 to the Lady Hounds, but beat them twice after, including last week’s 40th District tournament. They’ll have their work cut out to win two games and get to Saturday’s final as taking on a pesky Nicholas County team on their home floor will be no easy task. The Lady Indians are here with essentially the same team as last year’s finalists, a year ahead of schedule last year in the run to the region final. Hayden Barrier makes the engine go while Savannah Parker is the post presence. Allie Dillon provides the perimeter shooting while Reaghan Oney brings the toughness. They’ve had Shae Harris back for eight games now and was a pivotal component in last year’s tourney run. Tuesday night’s game with Nicholas should be a good one, but with the Lady Indians battle tested schedule this season, expect them to come out on top in what should be a hostile environment.

Bishop Brossart (19-10)

How They got here: Won the 37th District Tournament over Campbell County, 40-25

Record vs 10th Region tournament field: 5-1

Enrollment: 281

Head Coach: Garren Parker (1st season)

Top Players: Molly Kramer (10.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG), Lauren Macht (9.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG), Madison Parker (7.9 PPG, 70% FT) Olivia Lloyd (7.1 PPG,% FT)

RPI region rank: 3 (.57898)

Last 10th Region title: 2021

10th Region titles: 2

Outlook: The reigning 10th Region champs have been a bit of a surprise this year, one win shy of 20 for the season despite losing five of their top eight players from a season ago including 10th Region Player of the Year Marie Kiefer. The Lady ‘Stangs figure to be George Rogers Clark’s toughest test in the top half of the bracket, as long as they can get by Bracken County first. They defeated the Lady Bears twice during the regular season, once in December and then again in January in the All “A” semifinals on the Lady Bears home floor. Molly Kramer, Lauren Macht, Madison Parker and Olivia Lloyd provide the majority of the offense for a team that still hangs their hat on the defensive side of the ball. First year coach Garren Parker has made the transition seamless for the Lady ‘Stangs.

Mason County (17-9)

How They got here: Won the 39th District Tournament over Bracken County, 49-35

Record vs 10th Region tournament field: 4-3

Enrollment: 745

Head Coach: Kevin Bundy (1st season)

Top Players: Hannah Adkins (11.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 60 3PM), Avery Sims (9.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG), Nariyah Harrison (6.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 37% 3PT), Macey Littleton (6.1 PPG, 68% FT)

RPI region rank: 5 (.54859)

Last 10th Region title: 2015

10th Region titles: 7

Outlook: It’s been a consistent season for the Lady Royals, not losing more than two games in a row all season long as they look for their first region tournament victory since 2019, the Lady Royals thankful they don’t have to face Scott again, who defeated them in the first round the last two years. The Lady Royals will let it fly from deep, averaging right at 20 3-point attempts per game led by Hannah Adkins who has hit 60 from long range this season. Nariyah Harrison and Avery Sims provide a lot of the rebounding on a nightly basis. What they can get elsewhere will determine how long their run will be this week. Macey Littleton and Sarah Payne have provided some bright spots this season. Under first year coach Kevin Bundy, defense has been their key to success, allowing 42 points per game. They’ve struggled to shoot it this season, shooting 31 percent from the field. They defeated first round opponent Campbell County, 49-38 on February 1.

Nicholas County (15-12)

How They got here: Won the 38th District Tournament over Pendleton County, 56-40

Record vs 10th Region tournament field: 5-1

Enrollment: 292

Head Coach: Greg Letcher (10th season)

Top Players: Jada Cleaver (11.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 39 3PM, 69% FT), Melanie Hatton (9.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG), Amberlee Hedges (9.1 PPG, 55 3PM, 85% FT), Maggie Simons (7.1 PPG, 67% FT), Tessa Humphries (6.2 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 72% FT)

RPI region rank: 8 (.49584)

Last 10th Region title: 1994

10th Region titles: 3

Outlook: The Lady Jackets won their fourth district title since 2014 last week and enter the region tournament with a lot of momentum. They’ve won 10 of their last 13 since a January 14 loss to Augusta. They’ve got balance in their offense with five players scoring at least six points per game. They’ve fared well in region play, going 12-3 in those games and 5-1 against the tournament field. In those 15 games, they did not face Montgomery County. The matchup with the Lady Indians might be the most intriguing one of the first round. This is just the second time Nicholas County is hosting the 10th Region tournament, also doing so in 2013.

Bracken County (14-10)

How They got here: Lost to Mason County in the 39th District Championship, 49-35

Record vs 10th Region tournament field: 0-6

Enrollment: 374

Head Coach: Troy Archibald (1st season)

Top Players: Nicole Archibald (17.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 50 3PM), Ella Johnson (12.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG), Macie Sharp (10.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 78% FT)

RPI region rank: 9 (.48944)

Last 10th Region title: Never

Outlook: Bonus basketball for the Lady Bears. Coming into the season, they weren’t expected to be here after going 8-47 the last two seasons with a new coach in Troy Archibald entering the fold. But they turned the corner towards the end of the season, have a dangerous trio in Nicole Archibald, Ella Johnson and Macie Sharp to go with some relentless rebounders including Gineva Riley. They didn’t get a win against the tournament field, including two losses to Brossart already, but did play them much tighter in a 36-25 loss during the All “A” tournament semifinals. Nicole Archibald is one of the top scorers in the region and if she gets going, anything is possible. Johnson and Sharp also average in double figures, the trio accounting for 39.8 of their 51.8 points per game. Bracken County is young, they don’t have a senior on the roster and start two freshman.

Pendleton County (17-14)

How They got here: Lost to Nicholas County in the 38th District Championship, 56-40

Record vs 10th Region tournament field: 1-5

Enrollment: 732

Head Coach: Jenna O’Hara (3rd season)

Top Players: Saniah Thomas (16.2 PPG, 10.4 RPG), Cara Stewart (9.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG), Lilly Ashcraft (6.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG), Skylar Ashcraft (6.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG)

RPI region rank: 10 (.48929)

Last 10th Region title: Never

Outlook: The LadyCats are making their first appearance in the region tournament since 2013, able to break through by beating Harrison County in the first round of the district tournament last week in a slight upset. Things start with Saniah Thomas in the post, the junior posting a double-double with 16.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Thomas’ rebounding instincts along with Cara Stewart help the team pull down 35.6 rebounds a game. The question going into facing GRC is how they handle their ball pressure. Lilly Ashcraft and Skylar Ashcraft will have to possess the ball with care if Pendleton wants to think of any sort of upset Monday night. They made a step in the right direction this season, the third under Jenna O’Hara and are a young team without a senior on the roster. Monday should create a valuable learning experience as they move forward.

Campbell County (11-18)

How They got here: Lost to Bishop Brossart in the 37th District Championship, 40-25

Record vs 10th Region tournament field: 2-6

Enrollment: 1,415

Head Coach: Nolan Boone (3rd season)

Top Players: Keauna Cullum (8.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 68% FT), Allison Collins (7.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG), Aliya Bauer (6.8 PPG, 2.6 RPG), Lillian Enzweiler (5.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG52% FG)

RPI region rank: 11 (.47570)

Last 10th Region title: 2016

10th Region titles: 2 (won 2 in the 9th Region in 1977 and ‘79)

Outlook: When Kylie Koeninger went down the ninth game of the season, one could have put a wrap on the Lady Camels season. They were 4-5 at that point, but third year coach Nolan Boone was able to help Campbell adjust and here they are into the 10th Region tournament with others able to step up as a collective unit. While they were never really able to gain much momentum throughout the season, their longest winning streak being three games, they’ve been able to step up their defensive intensity. Outside of allowing 78 points to GRC on February 11, they haven’t allowed more than 58 points since January 14, a span of 13 of 14 games in which they haven’t allowed the opponent to 60. Their first round opponent, Mason County knocked them off 49-38 on February 1.