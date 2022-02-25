FALMOUTH — Terence Brooks is usually cool, calm and collective on the sidelines.

But something sparked his emotions Friday night in the third quarter.

In one of the more animated times he’s been, Brooks laid into the officiating crew late in the third quarter and wanted them to know his thoughts.

The fire in him fired up his team, Harrison County eventually running away from Robertson County in a 70-45 victory to claim the 38th District Championship Friday at Pendleton County.

At the time, the ‘Breds were up eight, 35-27, they used a timeout as Brooks’ coaching staff restrained him from voicing his displeasure anymore, the officials having a long leash and not issuing a technical.

His team then responded with a 21-2 run over the next six minutes of play to run away from the Black Devils.

“If I don’t fight for my kids than they won’t. I want my kids to take on my image. I try not to get like that but sometimes it does come out,” Brooks said.

Coming into the contest, Harrison had proved they were the superior team, winning both regular season contests by a 36-point margin. But the Black Devils were hanging tough, thanks to Justin Becker’s hot start, scoring all 11 Black Devils points in the first as they trailed 19-11. They’d go into the half down 10 at 29-19 before Joshua Pilosky started to get going from long range in the third.

His second 3-pointer of the quarter after a Carson Gay steal and layup got them game back to single digits at 35-27.

Then the ‘Breds run happened.

“I just want the referees to be consistent. I just feel like we were getting beat up a little bit. Becker gets to do what he wants and he’s the go-to man on that team. Referees are just letting them beat Will (Furnish) up. Kid is working hard, trying to get the ball and they’ve got two hands on his back,” Brooks said.

The ‘Breds would cruise from there, outscoring the Black Devils 35-18 the final 12 minutes of the game to deny the Black Devils a 3-peat in the district.

“We came in with a gameplan, wasn’t that we necessarily wanted to stall, but wanted to be deliberate, try to be patient on offense and get good looks. We got a lot of good looks, some of them went, some of them didn’t. Right there around the four minute mark of the third things started to go downhill,” Black Devils coach Aaron Massey said.

Becker finished with 21 points and eight rebounds against a team that’s been a tough matchup for him all season. They deploy three to four different defenders all game and with their length in the post make it tough to finish once he gets into the paint.

After scoring 11 in the first, Becker had just two points the next two quarters, trying to get his teammates involved.

“Justin does a good job of trying to get his other teammates into the game. Harrison County just gives us trouble because of their length and constantly throwing a fresh body on him,” Massey said. “Justin got it to the other guys, they had their shots, just didn’t fall tonight.”

On Wednesday night to get them to this point, the Black Devils got four players in double figures, Pilosky was the only other one to do so on Friday, finishing with 14 points.

“It would have been nice to get some of those points tonight, but in order to get to this game you had to do all you can. Thought the guys played well, attacked the way we wanted to, the ball just didn’t bounce the way we wanted it to,” Massey said.

Now both teams will find out their opponent for the 10th Region tournament about 13 hours after the buzzer on Friday at the draw on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

JD Kendall had the hot hand for the ‘Breds on Friday, finishing with 22 points, 11 of them coming in the first as they built their lead. He added eight more in Harrison’s pivotal run from the third to fourth quarter.

“Early in the game JD got hot. Couple of times we came down and other people shot the ball and we called timeout asking them who was hot and they said JD so we got him the ball,” Brooks said. “He’s peaking at the right time. We just have to realize who has the hot hand. Been on him all year to shoot the ball, he’s just so unselfish. Tonight he stepped up, knocked those shots down and played with a lot of confidence.”

After early foul trouble saddled Kaydon Custard to sit the majority of the first half, he finished with 20 points, including 11 during the ‘Breds game changing run.

Robertson County will draw either Campbell County, Mason County or George Rogers Clark in the first round. Harrison County will face either Bishop Brossart, Bracken County or Paris.

THOROBREDS 70, BLACK DEVILS 45

ROBERTSON COUNTY — 11-8-9-17 — 45

HARRISON COUNTY — 19-10-20-21 — 70

Scoring

Robertson (45) — Becker 21, Pilosky 14, Boyd 6, Gay 4

Harrison (70) — Kendall 22, Custard 20, Carpenter 8, Smiley 8, Hinton 4, Harris 3, McIlwain 3, Furnish 2

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Robertson 6, Harrison 12

Free Throws: Robertson 7/10, Harrison 10/15

Records: Robertson County 13-20, Harrison County 20-8