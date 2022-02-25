The Mason County Royals and Lady Royals indoor track and field teams head to Louisville looking to defend their state titles on Saturday at the Class AA state meet.

They’ll take 36 athletes to the meet that starts at 9 a.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.

Defending their titles will be a lot harder to do this season compared to last, with more competitors in this year’s meet due to less COVID policy restrictions.

“No question there will be a lot more. We’ve seen it in our three meets here with the increased volume of competitors and spectator attendance,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “We’ve seen some programs pop up this year that maybe didn’t participate last year for whatever reason and will create a challenge.

The Lady Royals have been dominant in their three home meets this season. They’ve won each by a wide margin that’s featured roughly 20 teams in each one. In the 15 events that will take place on Saturday, Kachler is confident they can get points in the majority of them.

We have the ability to potentially score in every event on the girls side except for hurdles. Could potentially score in every event, some we might score two people. That’s where our true depth comes into play,” Kachler said.

But with the new facility in Louisville that opened last year, they’ve held meets there as well during the season which will create new competition.

“It brings out a whole another level of talent and participation. Not to diminish the talent level at our meets. Just some schools we maybe haven’t seen before we’ll be competing against,” Kachler said.

Lady Royal standouts Lexi Young and Layla Henderson have been dominant in their respective events, Young in the jumping events and Henderson in the distance events.

Kenzi Gulley and Karis Applegate will help in the sprinting events, Gulley also not far behind Young in the long jump, winning the state middle school meet last year.

“Lexi is an extremely pleasant surprise for us. We didn’t have her last year for indoor becayse of COVID and not having middle schoolers compete up for us, but her productivity at such a young age is off the charts. Layla is a known commodity local and state-wide. She’s very good,” Kachler said. “Kenzi isn’t much behind Lexi in the long jump and is No. 2 behind Karis in the 60-meters for ys. Karis will be productive for us in the 50, 200 and 4×400 team.”

The Royals have placed in the top five in each of their three meets this season with A.J. Barrett in the pole vault and Alix Flinders in the 400 meters being the standouts. Barrett enters as the two seed in the pole vault with teammate Cameron Rosel not far behind as the five-seed.

Flinders won the 400 in meets already this season and will also help in the 4×400 relay.

Anthony Bozeman should do well in the sprinting evenets, Hunter Kinney also the potential in the high jump, 400 and 4×400. Keshaun Thomas will have a potential to place in the long jump.

“We had a lot of football guys come our this year and not to diminish what they did last year, we might be a bit deeper this year. It doesn’t mean they’ll win, but having that depth helps,” Kachler said.

While the state meet isn’t being held in Maysville anymore, Kachler feels the Louisville facility has helped grow the sport and with the University of Kentucky’s pledge to build another indoor facility will only help the sport even more that leads into the outdoor season starting in March. Mason County has helped with the sustainability and growth.

“From 2014-2020, it was our job to keep the indoor state championship alive. We weren’t a state championship caliber facility and it was incumbent on us to not let it go away because of lack of facilitues. Now you have this state of the art facility and UK is adding another one. Kentucky will go from not having anything to having two state of the art indoor facilities. Think you’ll see indoor track continue to thrive,” Kachler said.

The team took off Friday night, staying in Louisville for the night before the 9 a.m. meet.

Live meet results will be available on dctiming.com.