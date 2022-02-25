BOYS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Bracken County 78, St. Patrick 30

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Rowan County 61, Fleming County 52

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County 85, Calvary Christian 40

Bishop Brossart 40, Scott 38

38th District Tournament at Pendleton County

Harrison County 64, Pendleton County 42

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Mason County 63, Augusta 52

40th District Tournament at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark 88, Bourbon County 40

Paris 63, Montgomery County 56

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Bath County 58, Menifee County 45

62nd District Tournament at East Carter

East Carter 62, Morgan County 33

63rd District Tournament at Russell

Russell 59, Lewis County 45

64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer

Ashland Blazer 93, Rose Hill Christian 31

Boyd County 96, Fairview 57

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

38th District Tournament at Pendleton County

Robertson County 74, Nicholas County 64

62nd District Tournament at East Carter

Elliott County 75, West Carter 53

63rd District Tournament at Russell

Raceland 53, Greenup County 50

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County 75, Bishop Brossart 32

39th District Championship at Mason County

Mason County 64, Bracken County 54

40th District Championship at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark 114, Paris 52

61st District Championship at Menifee County

Rowan County 65, Bath County 57

64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer

Ashland Blazer 82, Boyd County 63

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

38th District Championship at Pendleton County

Robertson County vs Harrison County, 7 p.m.

62nd District Championship at East Carter

East Carter vs Elliott County, 6:30 p.m.

63rd District Championship at Russell

Russell vs Raceland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County 39, Scott 33

38th District Tournament at Nicholas County

Nicholas County 62, Robertson County 26

Pendleton County 44, Harrison County 35

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Bracken County 79, St. Patrick 48

40th District Tournament at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark 74, Bourbon County 20

Montgomery County 54, Paris 30

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Rowan County 69, Fleming County 36

62nd District Tournament at East Carter

West Carter 66, East Carter 36

Morgan County 49, Elliott County 44

63rd District Tournament at Russell

Russell 65, Greenup County 40

Raceland 62, Lewis County 59 (2 OT)

64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer

Ashland Blazer 63, Fairview 26

Boyd County 64, Rose Hill Christian 35

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Mason County 61, Augusta 37

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Menifee County 55, Bath County 45

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School

Bishop Brossart 40, Campbell County 25

40th District Championship at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark 70, Montgomery County 53

61st District Championship at Menifee County

Rowan County 61, Menifee County 40

64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer

Boyd County 47, Ashland Blazer 44

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

38th District Championship at Nicholas County

Nicholas County 56, Pendleton County 40

39th District Championship at Mason County

Mason County 49, Bracken County 35

62nd District Championship at East Carter

West Carter 52, Morgan County 41

63rd District Championship at Russell

Russell 66, Raceland 44