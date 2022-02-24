Mason County has been here before, Bracken County’s young team hasn’t.

And it showed when the lights got bright on Thursday in the 39th District Championship.

The Lady Royals used a stingy defensive effort to claim their eighth straight 39th District championship with a 49-35 victory over the Lady Bears.

“I thought we did a really, really good job defensively. We were really focused on stopping the ball, closing out on shooters, keeping them out of the paint, making them take hard shots and we did that,” Lady Royals coach kevin Bundy said.

It was Hannah Adkins hot start that got them out to a 17-9 end of first quarter lead, hitting three 3-pointers in the opening frame, two nights after she went scoreless as Augusta played a box and one on her.

“I was just excited they were playing zone and not chasing me. When they were in zone I was just like, ‘Thank you. Thank you.’ So then I just started shooting,” Adkins said.

Bracken County couldn’t find any rhythm offensively in the first half, committing as many turnovers as they had points and finding themselves in a 27-12 deficit at the break.

The Lady Royals held the Lady Bears to three points in the second and forced eight turnovers while they had just one field goal made.

“That was rough. This crowd I think got to them. I don’t think they’ve ever seen anything like that. Just didn’t shoot the ball well, couldn’t throw one in the ocean,” Lady Bears coach Troy Archibald said. “Didn’t quit, this team battled back all year and something we haven’t done all year.”

The lead blossomed to as much as 19 in the third and then Nicole Archibald started to get going for Bracken. She’d score eight straight out of her team-high 20 on the night in a stretch for Bracken helping them get within 14 after three.

They opened on a 7-1 run to start the fourth to get within eight, but Mason County remained composed, closing out the game on a 10-4 run to continue to reign supreme in the district.

“I felt like our composure tonight late really helped us go win the game on a night we didn’t shoot the ball really well after the first couple of minutes,” Bundy said.

On top of Adkins 20-point night to go with six rebounds and four assists, Laci Burns came off the bench and added 11 points.

“Laci was huge for us. Absolutely tremendous. A lot of times when she was out on the floor, I felt like she was the best player on the floor at times. She was just phenomenal,” Bundy said.

Now both teams will head to the region tournament next week at Nicholas County. They’ll find out their opponents on Saturday at the regional tournament draw.

“Not too many people expected us to get to where we got to and now we’ll head to the region and keep playing and hopefully things go better and shots start falling,” Archibald said.

BRACKEN COUNTY — 9-3-12-11 — 35

MASON COUNTY — 17-10-11-11 — 49

Scoring

Bracken (35) — Archibald 20, Riley 7, Sharp 5, Bess 2, Johnson 1

Mason (49) — Adkins 20, Burns 11, Sims 7, Payne 6, Littleton 3, Gibbs 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Bracken 12/43, Mason 19/50

3-Pointers: Bracken 4/18, Mason 4/23

Free Throws: Bracken 7/17, Mason 7/15

Rebounds: Bracken 37 (Sharp, Riley 8), Mason 32 (Adkins 6)

Assists: Bracken 4, Mason 10

Turnovers: Bracken 18, Mason 13

Personal Fouls: Bracken 15, Mason 15

Records: Bracken County 14-10, Mason County 17-9