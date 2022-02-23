The boys’ basketball 10th Region Coaches Association has made their choices for the All-Region teams.

Robertson County’s Justin Becker is now the back-to-back-to-back Player of the Year while Bracken County’s Adam Reed was selected as Coach of the Year.

Eleven local players made the teams, whether first, second, third team or honorable mention.

Becker earned the honor as he’s second in the state in scoring and in the top 10 in rebounding across the state. When stats were submitted for the ballot, he was averaging 34.2 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game. He recently cleared the 3,000 career point marker and is one of only eight players in KHSAA history with 3,000 career points and 1,100 rebounds. Becker is a Mr. Basketball candidate and this most recent accolade adds to a long list of them.

Reed has the Polar Bears doing a complete 180 this season, basically flipping their record from 8-20 last season to 22-8 as they head into Thursday’s 39th District championship with Mason County. They’ve won the most games in a season since 1961, claimed their first 10th Region All “A” title since 1998 and won their first All “A” state tournament game in program history. If they can defeat the Royals Thursday night, it would be their first district title since 1999 to add more to their storybook season.

Others on the first team include Bracken County’s Blake Reed and Mason County’s Terrell Henry.

Reed is second in the region in scoring with 28.9 points per game and doing so efficiently, hitting 65 percent of his two-point attempts and nearly 40 percent of his 3-point attempts. He recently cleared the 2,5000 career point marker and is the program’s second all-time leading scorer with still two years of his high school career remaining.

Henry was a model of efficiency for the Royals this year, averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 62 percent from the field while also pulling down six rebounds per game and shooting 74 percent from the line. He’s climbed up to 18th on the school’s all time scoring list with 1,244 points and has another year left to continue to climb up that list.

George Rogers Clark’s Jerone Morton and Campbell County’s Aydan Hamilton filled out the first team. Their pivotal stats from the season can be seen below.

Mason County’s Nate Mitchell and Augusta’s Kason Hinson made the second team.

Mitchell averaged 16 points per game in his senior season while shooting 45 percent from the field and 72 percent from the floor. He’s the Royals primary ball handler and in charge of making things run.

Hinson put up 16.7 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 79 percent from the line. He ended his high school career with 1,851 points after the Panthers loss to Mason County on Tuesday.

Campbell County’s Eric “Des” Davie, Harrison County’s Kaydon Custard and George Rogers Clark’s Trent Edwards round out the second team.

Bracken County’s Cayden Reed made the third team, Reed posting 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 steals per game this season. Reed has been a key force in the Polar Bears turnaround season and one of the stingiest defenders in the region, as shown by his near five swipes per contest.

The George Rogers Clark trio of Tanner Walton, Aden Slone and Sam Parrish also made the third team along with Calvary Christian’s Ethan Mulling.

Honorable mentions included the Augusta trio of Riley Mastin, Conner Snapp and LJ Conner, Mason County’s Philip Bierley and St. Patrick’s Chase Walton.

Mastin averaged a double-double for the Panthers this year with 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds. Snapp was the team’s deep threat hitting 40 percent of his 3-point attempts while Conner was one of four Panthers players to average double figures this season at 11.7 points per game while shooting 48 percent.

Bierley was the Royals leading rebounder and averaged nine points per game and hit 70 percent of his free throw attempts.

Walton finished out at nearly 20 points per game and pulling down 12 rebounds per game. He ended his Saints career on Monday as the program’s 11th all-time leading scorer with 1,339 points while also pulling down 848 rebounds.

The full teams can be seen below.

10th Region Coaches Association All-Region Teams

Player of the Year — Justin Becker, Robertson County

Coach of the Year – Adam Reed, Bracken County

1st Team

Justin Becker, Robertson County — (34.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3,000+ Career Pts)

Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark — (18.8 PPG, 50 % FG, 5 RPG)

Blake Reed, Bracken County — (28.9 ppg, 65% 2pt FG, 38% 3pt)

Terrell Henry, Mason County — (21.7ppg, 62% FG, 74% FT)

Aydan Hamilton, Campbell County — (21 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 48.8% 3PT)

2nd Team

Eric “Des” Davie, Campbell County — (17.8 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 58 % FG)

Kaydon Custard, Harrison County — (14.0 PPG, 71 FT%, 6.5 RPG)

Trent Edwards, George Rogers Clark — (13.1 PPG, 60 % FG, 4 BPG)

Nate Mitchell, Mason County — (16ppg, 45.5 FG%, 72.4% FT)

Kason Hinson, Augusta — (16.7ppg, 50% FG, 79% FT)

3rd Team

Cayden Reed, Bracken County — (18.2ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.8 spg)

Tanner Walton, George Rogers Clark — (12.5 PPG, 58 % FG, 6 RPG)

Aden Slone, George Rogers Clark — (6.8 PPG, 54 % FG, 7 APG)

Ethan Mulling, Calvary Christian — (20.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 5.7 apg)

Sam Parrish, George Rogers Clark — (12.6 PPG, 53% FG, 4 RPG)

Honorable Mention (Alphabetical Order by Team)

Riley Mastin, Augusta — (15.2 ppg, 49% FG, 10.1 rpg)

LJ Conner, Augusta — (11.7 ppg, 48% FG)

Conner Snapp, Augusta — (7.6ppg, 45% FG, 40% 3pt)

David Govan, Bishop Brossart — (15ppg, 62% FG, 7 rpg)

Cortayvion Smith, Bourbon County — (8.7ppg, 47% FG, 39.6% 3pt)

Luke Ruwe, Calvary Christian — (17.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.1 apg)

JD Kendall, Harrison County — (8.5 PPG, 39.7% 3PT, 5.0 RPG)

Philip Bierley, Mason County — (9 ppg, 41.9 FG%, 71.7 FT%)

Trey Carroll, Montgomery County — (12 ppg, 3.5 apg)

Luke Fawns, Montgomery County — (12 ppg, 4 rpg)

Wyatt Clark, Nicholas County — (23 ppg, 45% FG, 34% 3PT)

Jakari Ransom, Paris (14.9 ppg, 38.8% 3pt, 3.2 rpg)

Braydon Kidwell, Pendleton County — (14.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 38% 3PT)

Nolan Hunter, Scott (12.2 PPG, 55.5% FG, 5.0 Reb)

Cam Patterson, Scott (8.1 PPG, 46% FG, 8.4 Reb)

Braydon Howell, Scott (11.7 PPG, 3.4 Reb, 2.2 APG)

Mitchell Minor, Scott (7.0 PPG, 46.4% FG%, 2.3 APG)

Chase Walton, St. Patrick (19.5 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 58% FT)