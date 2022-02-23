Wells, Cummins to be inducted into KHSAA 2022 HOF Class The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will induct its Class of 2022 into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame presented by Roberts Insurance on Sunday, May 15, in the Central Bank Center Ballroom in Lexington. Because of issues surrounding the pandemic, a class was not selected for 2021. The class of 2022 combines two years’ worth of consideration. This year’s 17-member class consists of former high school coaches, athletes, officials, administrators, and contributors and will bring the total number of honorees in the Hall of Fame to 491.

Parker House could be added to National Park System This week, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, along with U.S. Representatives Joyce Beatty and Brad Wenstrup introduced legislation to begin the process of incorporating the John P. Parker House, an important stop on the Underground Railroad, into the National Park System.

Babz Bites: Bay Leaves Beautiful bay leaves are so often misunderstood. Oftentimes doomed to the back of our spice racks and pantries, this flavor amplifying herb is waiting to accentuate the positive in a dish.

THE AMISH COOK: Comforting Casserole For a Funeral No matter how we try, it’s impossible to avoid it altogether. Death is not naturally a pleasant part of life, and we avoid it at all costs. Still, it happens.

Wayback Wednesday Washington School destroyed by fire in 1973.

Next week is Spring Storm Preparedness Week Maysville-Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser said the local agency will observe Spring Severe Storm Preparedness Week, March 1-7.