BOYS
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21
39th District Tournament at Mason County
Bracken County 78, St. Patrick 30
61st District Tournament at Menifee County
Rowan County 61, Fleming County 52
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School
Campbell County 85, Calvary Christian 40
Bishop Brossart 40, Scott 38
38th District Tournament at Pendleton County
Harrison County 64, Pendleton County 42
39th District Tournament at Mason County
Mason County 63, Augusta 52
40th District Tournament at Montgomery County
George Rogers Clark 88, Bourbon County 40
Paris 63, Montgomery County 56
61st District Tournament at Menifee County
Bath County 58, Menifee County 45
62nd District Tournament at East Carter
East Carter 62, Morgan County 33
63rd District Tournament at Russell
Russell 59, Lewis County 45
64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer
Ashland Blazer 93, Rose Hill Christian 31
Boyd County 96, Fairview 57
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
38th District Tournament at Pendleton County
Robertson County vs Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
62nd District Tournament at East Carter
West Carter vs Elliott County, 6:30 p.m.
63rd District Tournament at Russell
Greenup County vs Raceland, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School
Campbell County vs Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m.
39th District Championship at Mason County
Bracken County vs Mason County, 7:30 p.m.
40th District Championship at Montgomery County
George Rogers Clark vs Paris, 7 p.m.
61st District Championship at Menifee County
Rowan County vs Bath County, 7 p.m.
64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer
Ashland Blazer vs Boyd County, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
38th District Championship at Pendleton County
Nicholas County-Robertson County winner vs Harrison County, 7 p.m.
62nd District Championship at East Carter
East Carter vs Elliott County-West Carter winner, 6:30 p.m.
63rd District Championship at Russell
Russell vs Greenup County-Raceland winner, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21
37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School
Campbell County 39, Scott 33
38th District Tournament at Nicholas County
Nicholas County 62, Robertson County 26
Pendleton County 44, Harrison County 35
39th District Tournament at Mason County
Bracken County 79, St. Patrick 48
40th District Tournament at Montgomery County
George Rogers Clark 74, Bourbon County 20
Montgomery County 54, Paris 30
61st District Tournament at Menifee County
Rowan County 69, Fleming County 36
62nd District Tournament at East Carter
West Carter 66, East Carter 36
Morgan County 49, Elliott County 44
63rd District Tournament at Russell
Russell 65, Greenup County 40
Raceland 62, Lewis County 59 (2 OT)
64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer
Ashland Blazer 63, Fairview 26
Boyd County 64, Rose Hill Christian 35
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
39th District Tournament at Mason County
Mason County 61, Augusta 37
61st District Tournament at Menifee County
Menifee County 55, Bath County 45
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School
Campbell County vs Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m.
40th District Championship at Montgomery County
George Rogers Clark vs Montgomery County, 7 p.m.
61st District Championship at Menifee County
Rowan County vs Menifee County, 7 p.m.
64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer
Ashland Blazer vs Boyd County, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
38th District Championship at Nicholas County
Nicholas County vs Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
39th District Championship at Mason County
Bracken County vs Mason County, 6 p.m.
62nd District Championship at East Carter
West Carter vs Morgan County, 6:30 p.m.
63rd District Championship at Russell
Raceland vs Russell, 7 p.m.