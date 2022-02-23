BOYS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Bracken County 78, St. Patrick 30

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Rowan County 61, Fleming County 52

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County 85, Calvary Christian 40

Bishop Brossart 40, Scott 38

38th District Tournament at Pendleton County

Harrison County 64, Pendleton County 42

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Mason County 63, Augusta 52

40th District Tournament at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark 88, Bourbon County 40

Paris 63, Montgomery County 56

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Bath County 58, Menifee County 45

62nd District Tournament at East Carter

East Carter 62, Morgan County 33

63rd District Tournament at Russell

Russell 59, Lewis County 45

64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer

Ashland Blazer 93, Rose Hill Christian 31

Boyd County 96, Fairview 57

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

38th District Tournament at Pendleton County

Robertson County vs Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

62nd District Tournament at East Carter

West Carter vs Elliott County, 6:30 p.m.

63rd District Tournament at Russell

Greenup County vs Raceland, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County vs Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m.

39th District Championship at Mason County

Bracken County vs Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

40th District Championship at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark vs Paris, 7 p.m.

61st District Championship at Menifee County

Rowan County vs Bath County, 7 p.m.

64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer

Ashland Blazer vs Boyd County, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

38th District Championship at Pendleton County

Nicholas County-Robertson County winner vs Harrison County, 7 p.m.

62nd District Championship at East Carter

East Carter vs Elliott County-West Carter winner, 6:30 p.m.

63rd District Championship at Russell

Russell vs Greenup County-Raceland winner, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County 39, Scott 33

38th District Tournament at Nicholas County

Nicholas County 62, Robertson County 26

Pendleton County 44, Harrison County 35

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Bracken County 79, St. Patrick 48

40th District Tournament at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark 74, Bourbon County 20

Montgomery County 54, Paris 30

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Rowan County 69, Fleming County 36

62nd District Tournament at East Carter

West Carter 66, East Carter 36

Morgan County 49, Elliott County 44

63rd District Tournament at Russell

Russell 65, Greenup County 40

Raceland 62, Lewis County 59 (2 OT)

64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer

Ashland Blazer 63, Fairview 26

Boyd County 64, Rose Hill Christian 35

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Mason County 61, Augusta 37

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Menifee County 55, Bath County 45

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County vs Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m.

40th District Championship at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark vs Montgomery County, 7 p.m.

61st District Championship at Menifee County

Rowan County vs Menifee County, 7 p.m.

64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer

Ashland Blazer vs Boyd County, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

38th District Championship at Nicholas County

Nicholas County vs Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

39th District Championship at Mason County

Bracken County vs Mason County, 6 p.m.

62nd District Championship at East Carter

West Carter vs Morgan County, 6:30 p.m.

63rd District Championship at Russell

Raceland vs Russell, 7 p.m.