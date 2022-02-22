With Augusta focusing a lot of their attention on Hannah Adkins, Mason County’s leading scorer this season, someone else needed to step up.

Avery Sims took notice, especially in the second half.

Sims finished with 18 points and eight rebounds as the Lady Royals ended up running away with things, 61-37 as they vie for their eighth straight 39th District title come Thursday.

“Played a lot better in the second half. First half we struggled with the things we’ve worked on the last couple of days of practice for whatever the reason. Just didn’t execute offensively,” Lady Royals coach Kevin Bundy said. “Think nerves played a little bit of a part of the first half.”

The Lady Panthers held a 11-10 edge and only trailed 21-17 at the half despite going 4-for-17 from the field with 12 turnovers.

“We had times where we even struggled to get the ball past halfcourt early on. Young players with nerves and playing on the big floor,” Lady Panthers coach Willie McKay said.

But a 10-2 Lady Royals run out of the half started to open things up, Sims scoring six points during that stretch and taking assistant coach Maddie Boone’s “be more aggressive” words in the first half to heart.

“Maddie is kind of Avery’s personal in-game coach and our post player coach in practice. Maddie has been working really hard with Avery and Avery works really hard and getting better and better,” Bundy said.

They’d take a 39-25 lead into the fourth, Macey Littleton delivering a dagger with a 3-pointer near the buzzer.

Augusta got within nine early in the fourth at 41-32, but a Lady Royals 10-0 run from there put things on ice to get them to Thursday’s final.

Up next, Bracken County.

“We’ve got to be the best version of us. I know they’re playing a lot better. They’re doing a really good job. I expected that when we played them early in the season that two months from then the team would be a lot better and they are. Two good teams playing it,” Bundy said.

After Sims 18-point night, Littleton added 11, Sarah Payne chipping in 10 off the bench, Nariyah Harrison posting seven points and eight rebounds.

Augusta closes their season at 8-16, a season in which they improved their win total from a year ago and played in a lot of tight games, 15 of them decided by 10 points or less.

“Just that hard-nosed mentality of keep attacking the basket and claw your way back into games,” McKay said.

They have a young team returning, including Reagan Tackett who ended with 15 points, Megan Jones with 10 points and Laci Tackett adding eight. But do lose seniors Emma Young who added four points, Sheyenne Fields and Reagan Jett.

“We’ve got some young players coming back, hopefully we can fill some pieces to the puzzle together and make another run at it next year. I know we improved from last year, but losing those seniors to some key roles in our gameplan,” McKay said.

LADY ROYALS 61, LADY PANTHERS 37

AUGUSTA — 11-6-8-12 — 37

MASON COUNTY — 10-11-18-22 — 61

Scoring

Augusta (37) — R. Tackett 15, Jones 10, L. Tackett 8, Young 4

Mason (61) — Sims 18, Littleton 11, Payne 10, Harrison 7, Gibbs 5, Young 4, Burns 3, Clayborn 2, Thomas 1

Game Stats

Field Goals: Augusta 7/33, Mason 20/49

3-Pointers: Augusta 2/11, Mason 3/19

Free Throws: Augusta 21/24, Mason 18/25

Rebounds: Augusta 21 (R. Tackett 5), Mason 38 (Sims, Harrison 8)

Assists: Augusta 2, Mason 9

Turnovers: Augusta 20, Mason 11

Personal Fouls: Augusta 14, Mason 18

Records: Augusta 8-16, Mason County 16-9