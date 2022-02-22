GIRLS
RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)
1. George Rogers Clark — 329 (20)
2. Montgomery County — 299
3. Paris — 271
4. Bishop Brossart — 262
5. Harrison County — 232
6. Mason County — 219
7. Nicholas County — 204
8. Campbell County — 163
9. Pendleton County — 160
10. St. Patrick — 132
11. Scott — 126
12. Bracken County — 118
13. Bourbon County — 79
14. Augusta — 75
15. Robertson County — 39
16. Calvary Christian —21
BOYS
RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)
1. George Rogers Clark — 352 (22)
2. Mason County — 324
3. Bracken County — 308
4. Campbell County — 279
5. Harrison County — 275
6. Augusta — 233
7. Montgomery County — 199
8. Scott — 191
9. Bishop Brossart — 189
10. Robertson County — 150
11. Calvary Christian — 148
12. Paris — 102
13. Bourbon County — 87
14. Nicholas County — 81
15. Pendleton County — 51
16. St. Patrick — 23
*compiled by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs