Kylan Hinson and the Augusta Panthers finished sixth in the 10th Region Media basketball poll . (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 329 (20)

2. Montgomery County — 299

3. Paris — 271

4. Bishop Brossart — 262

5. Harrison County — 232

6. Mason County — 219

7. Nicholas County — 204

8. Campbell County — 163

9. Pendleton County — 160

10. St. Patrick — 132

11. Scott — 126

12. Bracken County — 118

13. Bourbon County — 79

14. Augusta — 75

15. Robertson County — 39

16. Calvary Christian —21

BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 352 (22)

2. Mason County — 324

3. Bracken County — 308

4. Campbell County — 279

5. Harrison County — 275

6. Augusta — 233

7. Montgomery County — 199

8. Scott — 191

9. Bishop Brossart — 189

10. Robertson County — 150

11. Calvary Christian — 148

12. Paris — 102

13. Bourbon County — 87

14. Nicholas County — 81

15. Pendleton County — 51

16. St. Patrick — 23

*compiled by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs