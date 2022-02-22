LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. George Rogers Clark (8) 28-1 80 1
2. Lou. Male – 23-5 65 2
3. Cov. Catholic – 23-4 62 3
4. Lou. Ballard – 24-6 51 4
5. Warren Central – 21-3 45 8
6. North Laurel – 23-5 41 5
7. Ashland Blazer – 21-5 32 6
8. Bowling Green – 23-5 22 7
9. Pikeville – 27-2 14 9
10. McCracken County – 24-2 8 NR
(tie) Greenwood – 24-5 8 10
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 3. Lou. Western 2. Lou. DuPont Manual 2. Bath Co. 1. Lyon Co. 1. Murray 1. Woodford Co. 1. Collins 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Sacred Heart (4) 22-3 75 3
2. McCracken County (3) 28-1 73 2
3. George Rogers Clark (1) 26-2 55 1
4. Lou. Mercy – 21-7 53 5
5. Notre Dame – 21-3 51 6
(tie) Bullitt East – 26-4 51 4
7. Pikeville – 26-2 20 8
8. Anderson Co. – 26-4 14 9
9. Henderson Co. – 20-4 10 NR
(tie) Lou. DuPont Manual – 18-6 10 7
Others receiving votes: Russell 9. Lou. Male 6. Meade Co. 3. Bowling Green 3. Lou. Christian Academy 3. Breckinridge Co. 1. Ashland Blazer 1. Cooper 1. Owensboro Catholic 1.
Voters: Daily News, Bowling Green; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville.