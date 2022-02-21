Over the prior two seasons, Bracken County’s girls basketball team lost nearly 50 games.

With a fifth new coach in the last seven seasons coming in this year, one had to wonder when the corner would eventually turn.

They’ve made that turn this season and added another angle to it Monday night when they punched their ticket to the 10th Region tournament with a convincing 79-48 victory over St. Patrick in the 39th District tournament semifinals.

It gets them to 14-9 and back into the region tournament for the first time in three seasons.

“Our girls were dialed in. They came to play tonight,” Lady Bears coach Troy Archibald said. “Finally got everyone back healthy the last month, 100 percent and since then, man it’s just been clicking. We’ve been doing the right things.”

St. Patrick was dealt a devastating blow before the ball was even tipped. Senior leading scorer and KABC 10th Region Player of the Year Allison Hughes was in street clothes, unable to suit up for her last time as a Lady Saint, suffering an injury in the regular season home finale against Lloyd Memorial on Thursday.

It didn’t seem as serious at first, but as the days went on and Monday came closer, her status was in the air.

“We didn’t know for sure until today. We were hopeful. Can’t fault her at all. She’s given everything’s she’s got. I know if she could have been on the floor today, she would have done everything she could to be able to do it,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said.

The team was now down their leading scorer, coming in averaging 15.7 points per game, nearly a third of the team’s offensive production.

It showed early on, the Lady Saints struggling to figure out who would take the shots on the offensive end and digging themselves a 16-5 deficit.

But they’d start to gain their bearings, knocking down some perimeter shots, Makenna Roush with two triples and Caroline McKay with another as an 8-0 run got them within three before the Lady Bears closed out the quarter with a 20-13 edge.

“I felt like we were in a good spot mentally despite the news. When they started hitting all those three’s that was just the backbreakers. Weathered the early storm, had a nice little comeback, just can’t give up points like the way we did,” Arn said.

Then things gradually started to get away from St. Patrick. Bracken opened the second quarter on a 14-3 run to essentially start to break the game open.

They’d take a 41-22 lead into the half and much like what helped them win the first matchup between the two in the regular season, the Lady Bears owned the glass on the evening.

They held a 28-13 rebounding edge at halftime and by game’s end, doubled up the Lady Saints on the boards with a 54-27 edge in the rebounding battle.

“That’s what we talked about coming in. I told them if we controlled the boards and kept our turnovers down, that we’d have a good chance of winning this game,” Archibald said. “I didn’t think it would be nothing like it was, but we shot the ball really well too.”

Macie Sharp paced the Lady Bears with 24 points, her seven straight in a stretch during the third extending the Lady Bears lead to 50-28.

They’d close the third on a 9-3 run from there, leaving no doubt headed to the fourth with a 59-31 advantage.

They were a made bucket away from getting the game to a running clock in the fourth, but Lillian Klee, one of the bright spots for the Lady Saints, scored 11 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth to keep it under the 35-point running clock requirement.

On a night where it was tough to swallow the circumstances, Klee provided a positive as well as Makenna Roush finishing with 17 points.

“Tonight was our team going forward. At times I saw potential on how we can be, but we’ve got a lot of work to do and need to learn how to not depend on Allie and that will be the key,” Arn said.

Hughes now departs the program as the lone senior on the team and made her mark long before Monday night’s unfortunate turn of events. She’ll go down as the program’s second leading scorer all-time with 1,738 points and the only KABC 10th Region Player of the Year in program history. She played in 163 games in her Lady Saints career, dating all the way back when she was in seventh grade.

The Lady Saints finished 17-12.

“Best record we’ve had in 12 years. We had higher aspirations, couple things didn’t go our way over the course of the year. I’ll take responsibility for that. We’ve got to be able to face more adversity, has to be next man up if we want to be a great team. Even if you have to replace the 10th Region Player of the Year. Tonight we were not a great team, but we’re going to keep fighting and fighting and fighting,” Arn said.

But Monday a younger team with no seniors on the roster is knocking at the door and may just be ready to break it down come Thursday night when they head to the district championship when they’ll face the Augusta/Mason County winner at 6 p.m.

“Going to have to rebound the basketball really well. Shooting, we’re going to shoot the ball. We may not shoot it as well we did tonight, but whoever it is will have to guard us,” Archibald said.

Following Sharp’s 24 and 12 rebound effort, Nicole Archibald added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists while Ella Johnson poured in 18 points with six assists. They’ll now try to win their first district title since 2014.

LADY BEARS 79, LADY SAINTS 48

SAINT PATRICK – 13-9-9-17 — 48

BRACKEN COUNTY — 20-21-18-20 — 79

Scoring

St. Patrick (48) – Klee 19, Roush 17, Riggs 4, McKay 3, Bauer 3, Arn 2

Bracken (79) – Sharp 24, Archibald 20, Johnson 18, Bess 6, Bauer 4, Kirk 3, Cummins 2, Riley 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: St. Patrick 18/56, Bracken 34/72

3-Pointers: St. Patrick 8/25, Bracken 8/22

Free Throws: St. Patrick 4/9, Bracken 3/6

Rebounds: St. Patrick 27 (Roush, Gallenstein 5), Bracken 54 (Sharp 12)

Assists: St. Patrick 10, Bracken 22

Turnovers: St. Patrick 19, Bracken 17

Personal Fouls: St. Patrick 10, Bracken 8

Records: St. Patrick 17-12, Bracken County 14-9