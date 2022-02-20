Three meets, three wins.

That’s the trend for the Mason County Lady Royals indoor track and field team.

They won again on Saturday at the Mason County Schools Indoor Athletic Complex, in convincing fashion once again, scoring 103 points and topping the 19-team field by 31.5 points. Dixie Heights finished second with 71.5 points.

Eighth grader Lexi Young continued to amaze, breaking her own school record in the high jump with a height of 5-foot-4, the top height in the state.

The Lady Royals did it again with their depth, getting points in 11 of the 13 events on Saturday.

Young won the high jump as well as the long jump with a distance of 16-00.75. Layla Henderson won the 800 meters in a time of 2:34.31.

Other top three finishers for the Lady Royals were:

— Paige Decker, 1,600 meters (5:51.30), third place

— Elizabeth Lavinder, 800 meters (2:40.84), second place

— 4×400 relay team (4:46.89), second place

— CeCe Hiatt, triple jump (30-06.25), third place

— Ava Thompson, pole vault (8-00), second place

— Sarah Payne, pole vault (8-00), third place

Bracken County got three points in the girls’ meet, finishing tied for 16th.

The Royals finished fourth out of 21 teams in the boys’ meet with 60 points, the top three being St. Henry with 92 points, Bishop Brossart with 68 and Madison Southern with 61 points.

Royals AJ Barrett also set a school record, clearing 12-feet in the pole vault and has the No. 1 height going into Saturday’s Class AA meet in Louisville.

Another winner for the Royals was Alix Flinders won the 400 meters in a time of 57.00.

Other top three finishers for the boys were:

— 4×800 relay team (9:44.36), third place

— Keshaun Thomas, long jump (18-03.25), third place

Augusta got nine points in the boys’ meet and tied for 16th.