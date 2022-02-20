JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Sophomore Magdiel Cotto was excellent in his first Kentucky start as the Wildcats won 6-2 at Jim Case Stadium on Saturday. The Cats go for a series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Cotto, who transferred from South Carolina, yielded his only blemish when he gave up a two-out, two-run home run in his four innings, striking out six. He allowed a lead-off triple in the second but then stranded him by striking out the side. He earned his first win in blue.

From there sophomores Ryan Hagenow and Austin Strickland, and senior birthday boy Darren Williams pitched three shutout innings for the victory. Williams was tremendous in three innings of work in his UK debut after the Maysville, Kentucky native transferred to UK last summer.

Six Cats had two hits and all nine hitters reached base in the game. Two runs in each of the opening two innings stood up and two more insurance runs in the ninth sealed things for UK (2-0).

NOTES

— Kentucky now is 81-11 vs. non-conference Power Five opponents during coach Nick Mingione’s tenure.

— The UK pitchers struck out 12 batters in the game and have 28 in two games.

— Two players made their Kentucky debut: LHP Magdiel Cotto and RHP Darren Williams.

— Senior IF Jacob Plastiak went 2-for-5 with a run. Plastiak has four multi-hit games in his career.

— Senior RHP Darren Williams pitched three scoreless innings of relief in his debut. He struck out four.

— Senior OF Oraj Anu went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI. He has 20 career multi-hit games.

— Senior OF Hunter Jump went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Jump had his second multi-hit game for UK already.

— Senior OF John Thrasher went 2-for-5 with a double. He has a 32-game reached base safely streak. He had his first multi-hit game for UK.