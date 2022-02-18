BOYS
Region 1 — Dior Curtis, Murray
Region 2 — Anthony Babb, Hopkinsville
Region 3 — Calvin Dockery, Butler County
Region 4 — Will McCoy, Greenwood
Region 5 — Keith Adkins, Campbellsville
Region 6 — Jeff Morrow, Iroquois
Region 7 — Tim Haworth, Male
Region 8 — Jason Burns, Spencer County
Region 9 — Tim Sullivan, Cooper
Region 10 — Adam Reed, Bracken County
Region 11 — Brandon Salsman, Lexington Catholic
Region 12 — John Fraley, Pulaski County
Region 13 — Brad Sizemore, North Laurel
Region 14 — Shannon Hoskins, Perry County Central
Region 15 — Chandler Thompson, Lawrence County
Region 16 — Bart Williams, Bath County
GIRLS
Region 1 — Scott Sivills, McCracken County
Region 2 — Phillip Cotton, Hopkins County Central
Region 3 — Michael Robertson, Owensboro Catholic
Region 4 — Dedra Adler, Logan County
Region 5 — Kristina Covington-Jones, Central Hardin
Region 6 — Chris Stallings, Bullitt East
Region 7 — Maurice Ponder, Male
Region 8 — Clay Birdwhitsell, Anderson County
Region 9 — Michelle Gambrel, Conner
Region 10 — Aaron Speaks, Paris
Region 11 — Dammian Stepp, Berea
Region 12 — Jimmy McCulley, Garrard County
Region 13 — Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
Region 14 — Brandon Hayes, Breathitt County
Region 15 — Lonnie Rowe, Shelby Valley
Region 16 — Faith Conn, West Carter