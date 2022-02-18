Bracken County head coach Adam Reed was named the boys’ KABC 10th Region Coach of the Year on Friday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Robertson County’s Justin Becker was named the boys’ KABC 10th Region Player of the Year on Friday. Becker is now one of 19 Mr. Basketball candidates from around the state. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches has released their region Player and Coach of the Year awards for the 2021-22 season.

St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes won the girls’ 10th Region Player of the Year, the selection coming from coaches in the region that are members of the KABC. It is a senior only award and now Hughes is one of 18 candidates for Miss Kentucky Basketball.

Hughes is the Lady Saints second all-time leading scorer in program history (1,738 points). In her senior season, she’s sixth in the region in scoring (15.7 PPG), fourth in free throw percentage (78.0) and tied for 10th in steals (2.4). Hughes has played in 165 games in her Lady Saints career dating back to seventh grade. The Lady Saints are 17-11 this season, their most wins since the 2009-10 season as they head into the postseason on Monday to face Bracken County in the opening round of the 39th District Tournament.

The KABC formed in 1993 and Hughes is the first Lady Saint in program history to ever win the award. Jordan Owens won it for the Saints in 2000.

Robertson County’s Justin Becker won the boys’ 10th Region Player of the Year.

Becker is the program’s all-time leading scorer (3,104 points). He’s second in the state in scoring (33.4 PPG) and sixth in the state in rebounding (12.0 RPG) this season.

He’s now one of 19 candidates for Mr. Kentucky Basketball. Over the course of the regular season, Becker has 936 points, 337 rebounds, hit 57 percent of his field goal attempts, 34 percent of his 3-point attempts and 76 percent of his free throw attempts as the Black Devils are 12-16 entering the 38th District Tournament.

In his Black Devils career, Becker has cemented himself near the top of many milestones across the state and owns the school’s scoring record. For his career, Becker has 3,104 points (25th all-time), 1,176 rebounds (27th all-time), 1,145 field goals made (5th all-time), 1,952 field goals attempted (16th all-time), a career 59 percent field goal percentage, 150 3-pointers made on 452 attempts and is 14th all-time with 648 free throws made and 13th all-time with 863 free throws attempted. The Black Devils are 101-54 in his 155 games played and have won two 38th District titles, the first time the program ever won back-to-back district tournaments and have won the program’s first two 10th Region All “A” titles.

Dating back to 1996 when the KABC has the list of award winners, no Robertson County player had ever won the award.

Bracken County’s Adam Reed won the boys’ 10th Region Coach of the Year award.

Reed has guided the Polar Bears to a remarkable turnaround in his third season with a 21-8 record after going 8-20 last year. The 21 wins is their most since the 1972-73 season as they head into the 39th District tournament next week, opening with St. Patrick on Monday. Their storybook season has also included the first 10th Region All “A” title since 1998 and the program’s first ever win at the All “A” state tournament. The Polar Bears were ranked third in the latest 10th Region media poll. Reed is the program’s first ever KABC award winner.

Paris coach Aaron Speaks won the girls’ 10th Region Coach of the Year award.

Speaks has led Paris to a 16-10 record currently and guided the Lady Hounds to their first 10th Region All “A” title since 2009. The Lady Hounds play in the ultra competitive 40th District and will face Montgomery County in the first round next week. Paris is currently third in the 10th Region Media poll. Speaks also won the KABC award in the 2019-20 season.

All four will be recognized during the respective state tournaments at Rupp Arena.