BOYS
Region 1 — Brant Brower, McCracken County
Region 2 — Jabrion Spikes, Caldwell County
Region 3 — Trey Lovell, Muhlenberg County
Region 4 — Turner Buttry, Bowling Green and Cade Stinnett, Greenwood
Region 5 — Jay Milburn, Campbellsville
Region 6 — Hunter Coleman, Bullitt Central and Darian Lewis, Fern Creek
Region 7 — Mekhi Smith, St. Xavier and Maker Bar, Ballard
Region 8 — Brant Smithers, Walton-Verona
Region 9 — Mitchell Rylee, Covington Catholic
Region 10 — Justin Becker, Robertson County
Region 11 — Will Hardin, Madison Central
Region 12 — Luke Imfeld, Boyle County
Region 13 — Jordan Akal, Harlan
Region 14 — Landon Napier, Perry County Central
Region 15 — Brady Dingess, Martin County
Region 16 — Brady Bell, Russell
GIRLS
Region 1 — Halle Langhi, Marshall County
Region 2 — Camryn Lagrange, Madisonville North Hopkins
Region 3 — Isabel Grimes, Breckinridge County
Region 4 — Raven Ennis, Barren County
Region 5 — Monica Lindsey, Central Hardin
Region 6 — Gracie Merkle, Bullit East
Region 7 — Josie Gilvin, Sacred Heart and Jaya McClure, Christian Academy Louisville
Region 8 — Amiya Jenkins, Anderson County
Region 9 — Madelyn Lawson, Dixie Heights
Region 10 — Allison Hughes, St. Patrick
Region 11 — Anaya Brown, Lafayette
Region 12 — Caroline Oakes, Pulaski County
Region 13 — Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Region 14 — Kaylee Banks, Letcher Central
Region 15 — Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley
Region 16 — Allie Stone, West Carter