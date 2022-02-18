BOYS

Region 1 — Brant Brower, McCracken County

Region 2 — Jabrion Spikes, Caldwell County

Region 3 — Trey Lovell, Muhlenberg County

Region 4 — Turner Buttry, Bowling Green and Cade Stinnett, Greenwood

Region 5 — Jay Milburn, Campbellsville

Region 6 — Hunter Coleman, Bullitt Central and Darian Lewis, Fern Creek

Region 7 — Mekhi Smith, St. Xavier and Maker Bar, Ballard

Region 8 — Brant Smithers, Walton-Verona

Region 9 — Mitchell Rylee, Covington Catholic

Region 10 — Justin Becker, Robertson County

Region 11 — Will Hardin, Madison Central

Region 12 — Luke Imfeld, Boyle County

Region 13 — Jordan Akal, Harlan

Region 14 — Landon Napier, Perry County Central

Region 15 — Brady Dingess, Martin County

Region 16 — Brady Bell, Russell

GIRLS

Region 1 — Halle Langhi, Marshall County

Region 2 — Camryn Lagrange, Madisonville North Hopkins

Region 3 — Isabel Grimes, Breckinridge County

Region 4 — Raven Ennis, Barren County

Region 5 — Monica Lindsey, Central Hardin

Region 6 — Gracie Merkle, Bullit East

Region 7 — Josie Gilvin, Sacred Heart and Jaya McClure, Christian Academy Louisville

Region 8 — Amiya Jenkins, Anderson County

Region 9 — Madelyn Lawson, Dixie Heights

Region 10 — Allison Hughes, St. Patrick

Region 11 — Anaya Brown, Lafayette

Region 12 — Caroline Oakes, Pulaski County

Region 13 — Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Region 14 — Kaylee Banks, Letcher Central

Region 15 — Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley

Region 16 — Allie Stone, West Carter