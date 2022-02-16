A high school transfer portal?

It may not be far away.

A discussion was had at Wednesday’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting on Wednesday regarding a one-time “free” transfer rule to eventually allow to take place in the state.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett estimated up to 1,5000 student-athletes have requested transfers so far in the 2021-22 school year, the normal average around 800 at this point and time of the calendar year.

It’s caused a strain and the KHSAA has been asked for relief on the investigation of transfers.

It’s a proposal that could eventually get to a vote. The next board meeting isn’t scheduled until May 11.

The goal would be to make it a clear black and white transfer policy and eliminate any sort of gray areas. How it would work is if a student-athlete is at one school at any point of their freshman through junior year, they’d be allowed a one-time transfer to another school without having to sit out.

Other matters discussed at Wednesday’s board meeting in Lexington:

— The board agreed to change the football playoff format for the 2022 season. Instead of playing intra-district the first two weeks of the postseason, the format will go back to the old cross-districting format. A survey of schools had 64 percent in favor of going ahead of making the change for the upcoming season instead of waiting for 2023 when realignment will take place.

Playoff matchups in each class for the 2022 season will be District 1 vs District 2, District 3 vs District 4, District 5 vs District 6 and District 7 vs District 8. The top team will play the other district’s fourth seed, the second seed playing the No. 3 seed. Prior to 2019, the KHSAA rotated those district matchups between Districts 1-4 and 5-8 annually.

— COVID-related restrictions at state championships during the winter in swimming and diving, wrestling and basketball tournaments will not have mask requirements, Tackett stated. No mask requirements. At the local level in district and region tournaments, Tackett said it is up to them to make that call on any COVID policies.