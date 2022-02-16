The 10th Region media has spoken.

WFTM sports director Travis Scaggs recently compiled votes from media members across the region for their boys’ and girls’ 10th Region coach of the year and boys’ and girls’ 10th Region Player of the Year.

A total of 23 members voted for the boys’ awards, 22 for the girls’ awards.

Bracken County coach Adam Reed was selected as the boys’ 10th Region Coach of the Year. Reed currently has the Polar Bears at 21-7 on the season, their most wins in a season since 1973. He also led the Polar Bears to their first 10th Region All “A” title since 1998 and their first ever win at the All “A” state tournament. The Polar Bears have one regular season game remaining at Ashland Blazer before they start the postseason next week versus St. Patrick in the 39th District Tournament on Monday.

Robertson County’s Justin Becker was selected as the boys’ 10th Region Player of the Year. Becker recently surpassed 3,000 career points and is one of only eight players in KHSAA history with over 3,000 points and 1,100 rebounds. Becker is second in the state in scoring with 34.1 points per game and fifth in the state in rebounding with 12.3 rebounds per game. On Friday the KABC Region Player of the Year (senior only) award winners will be announced and Becker is the most likely candidate to win in the 10th Region and will be a Mr. Basketball candidate. To add to it, Becker is shooting 56 percent from the field, 34 percent from three and 76 percent from the line, an efficient line despite being the constant focus of attention from the opponent.

Paris coach Aaron Speaks and George Rogers Clark coach Robbie Graham were selected as girls’ 10th Region coaches of the Year. Speaks has led Paris to a 16-10 record currently and guided the Lady Hounds to their first 10th Region All “A” title since 2009. The Lady Hounds play in the ultra competitive 40th District and will face Montgomery County in the first round next week. Paris is currently third in the 10th Region Media poll, George Rogers Clark No. 1, Montgomery County No. 2, all memebers of the 40th.

Graham has the Lady Cards rolling like usual. They’re 25-1 and have won 23 in a row and were most recently ranked the No. 1 team in the state in the latest AP poll. They’ve been at the top of the region all season and haven’t moved, winning the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic and the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament at Warren Central. They have a pair of wins over top 10 teams Anderson County and Mercy.

Here’s the full breakdown of votes:

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Overall

Justin Becker, Robertson County — 55 points

Blake Reed, Bracken County — 29

Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark — 25

Terrell Henry, Mason County — 21

Kaydon Custard, Harrison County — 2

Tanner Walton, George Rogers Clark — 2

Aydan Hamilton, Campell County — 2

Wyatt Clark, Nicholas County — 2

First Place

Justin Becker, Robertson County — 14

Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark — 5

Blake Reed, Bracken County — 2

Terrell Henry, Mason County — 2

Second Place

Blake Reed, Bracken County — 8

Justin Becker, Robertson County — 5

Terrell Henry, Mason County — 4

Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark — 3

Kaydon Custard, Harrison County — 1

Tanner Walton, George Rogers Clark — 1

Wyatt Clark, Nicholas County — 1

Third Place

Blake Reed, Bracken County — 7

Terrell Henry, Mason County — 7

Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark — 4

Justin Becker, Robertson County — 3

Aydan Hamilton, Campbell County — 2

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR

Overall

Adam Reed, Bracken County — 55

Josh Cook, George Rogers Clark — 31

Terrence Brooks, Harrison County — 23

Brian Kirk, Mason County — 14

Aric Russell, Campbell County — 6

Jon Bentley, Montgomery County — 3

Orlando Donaldson, Calvary Christian — 3

Jason Hinson, Augusta — 2

John-Michael Reitz, Nicholas County — 1

First Place

Adam Reed, Bracken County — 15

Josh Cook, George Rogers Clark — 3

Brian Kirk, Mason County — 2

Terrence Brooks, Harrison County — 1

Jon Bentley, Montgomery County — 1

Aric Russell, Campbell County — 1

Second Place

Josh Cook, George Rogers Clark — 11

Terrence Brooks, Harrison County — 5

Adam Reed, Bracken County — 4

Orlando Donaldson, Calvary Christian — 1

Jason Hinson, Augusta — 1

Aric Russell, Campbell County — 1

Third Place

Terrence Brooks, Harrison County — 10

Brian Kirk, Mason County — 8

Adam Reed, Bracken County — 2

Aric Russell, Campbell County — 1

Orlando Donaldson, Calvary Christian — 1

John Michael Reitz, Nicholas County — 1

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Overall

Ciara Byars, George Rogers Clark — 33

Hayden Barrier, Montgomery County — 32

Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark — 22

Gab Hatterick, Harrison County — 22

Sanaa Jackson, Paris — 7

Savannah Parker, Montgomery County — 5

Allison Hughes, St. Patrick — 3

Jamie Cowan, Paris — 1

Macey Littleton, Mason County — 1

First Place

Ciara Byars, George Rogers Clark — 9

Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark — 6

Gab Hatterick, Harrison County — 4

Sanaa Jackson, Paris — 1

Hayden Barrier, Montgomery County — 1

Second Place

Hayden Barrier, Montgomery County — 12

Gab Hatterick, Harrison County — 2

Ciara Byars, George Rogers Clark — 2

Savannah Parker, Montgomery County — 2

Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark — 1

Sanaa Jackson, Paris — 1

Allison Hughes, St. Patrick — 1

Third Place

Gab Hatterick, Harrison County — 6

Hayden Barrier, Montgomery County — 5

Ciara Byars, George Rogers Clark — 2

Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark — 2

Sanaa Jackson, Paris — 2

Allison Hughes, St. Patrick — 1

Savannah Parker, Montgomery County — 1

Jamie Cowan, Paris — 1

Macey Littleton, Mason County — 1

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR

Overall

Robbie Graham, George Rogers Clark — 32

Aaron Speaks, Paris — 32

Dustin High — Montgomery County — 18

Garren Parker, Bishop Brossart — 16

Troy Archibald, Bracken County — 15

Kim Marshall, Harrison County — 6

Jenna O’Hara, Pendleton County — 6

Andy Arn, St. Patrick — 3

Greg Letcher Nicholas County — 3

Kevin Bundy, Mason County — 1

First Place

Robbie Graham, George Rogers Clark — 9

Aaron Speaks, Paris — 4

Troy Archibald, Bracken County — 3

Garren Parker, Bishop Brossart — 2

Kim Marshall, Harrison County — 2

Dustin High, Montgomery County — 1

Jenna O’Hara, Pendleton County — 1

Second Place

Aaron Speaks, Paris — 8

Dustin High, Montgomery County — 6

Troy Archibald, Bracken County — 3

Garren Parker, Bishop Brossart — 3

Greg Letcher, Nicholas County — 1

Jenna O’Hara, Pendleton County — 1

Third Place

Robbie Graham, George Rogers Clark — 5

Aaron Speaks, Paris — 4

Garren Parker, Bishop Brossart — 4

Dustin High, Montgomery County — 3

Andy Arn, St. Patrick — 3

Kevin Bundy, Mason County — 1

Jenna O’Hara, Pendleton County — 1

Greg Letcher, Nicholas County — 1