Mason County picked the wrong time to go cold in a loss to Nicholas County Friday night at The Fieldhouse.

The Lady Royals built a 40-32 lead midway through the third quarter, but scored nine points over the final 12-plus minutes of the game in a 59-49 loss to the Lady Jackets on Senior night.

The four seniors, Nariyah Harrison, Hannah Adkins, Taliyah Clayborn and Allison Gibbs along with Avery Sims got the starting nod on the night they were recognized pregame.

Harrison made the most of her special night, scoring 20 points, hitting on five 3-pointers and pulling down nine rebounds.

But it was Nicholas County’s resolve without their second leading scorer in Melanie Hatton getting the job done to claim the 10th Region victory.

“Kept working our offense, kept plugging away, if you make a turnover just keep playing defense and trying hard on that end. Down the stretch we did a better job rebounding. Just a good win for our girls,” Lady Jackets coach Greg Letcher said.

Others stepped up in Hatton’s absence, including Lauren Tedder with 14 points, Jada Cleaver adding 13 with some clutch shooting in the fourth.

After a slow start in which Mason County trailed 12-3 and 17-15 after the first, they used a 12-0 second quarter run to build their lead to 27-19, turnovers helping create points.

But the Lady Jackets responded with a 12-3 run to end the half and take a 31-30 lead into the break.

“Senior night is weird. You’re playing different combinations all the time, wanted to be fair to the girls on senior minutes and be fair to the girls with lineups in general. Led to a lot of mismatched lineups and things like that,” Lady Royals coach Kevin Bundy said.

Harrison stayed hot in the third, hitting two 3-pointers followed by one from Macey Littleton to make it 40-32 Lady Royals a little more than three minutes into the second half.

Then the lid came on the basket and turnovers started to pile up.

“We didn’t execute some things that we run not only every night when we play, but virtually everyday in practice. They played zone 95 percent of the night and didn’t execute the stuff that we had with zone offense,” Lady Royals coach Kevin Bundy said. “Down the stretch it really cost us some good looks.”

Cleaver was key down the stretch for Nicholas, scoring 10 points including the jumper to give the Lady Jackets the lead for good at 48-46 with 4:50 to play. Another triple from Cleaver pretty much sealed the deal, a Lady Jacket 55-49 lead with less than a minute to play.

Execution woes continued for the Lady Royals, who dropped their second straight after a loss to Paris Thursday night, giving up an uncharacteristic 125 points in the last two games, well above their season average of 41.2 points per game allowed.

“We need to be in the gym and practice. We’ve had to cancel a lot of practices with the weather lately. We played Tuesday, Thursday, Friday this week, only one practice Wednesday. You fall into bad habits when that happens, until this stuff becomes second nature that’s going to happen,” Bundy said.

For Nicholas County, it was their first win over Mason County since 2013, Mason County having won 19 of the last 20 matchups dating back to 1998 in the series.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever won at The Fieldhouse. Haven’t played many here, most of them played downtown but you probably have to go back to the state championship team if we’ve done that,” Letcher said.

The Lady Royals return to action on Monday when they host Bourbon County in their regular season home finale.

After Harrison’s 20, Macey Littleton had eight points, Avery Sims with seven.

Tessa Humphries added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Jackets, who play at Scott on Saturday.

LADY JACKETS 59, LADY ROYALS 49

NICHOLAS COUNTY — 17-14-9-19 — 59

MASON COUNTY — 15-15-11-8 — 49

Scoring

Nicholas (59) — Tedder 14, Cleaver 13, Humphries 10, Simons 7, Hedges 6 Adams 7, Davis 2

Mason (49) — Harrison 20, Littleton 8, Sims 7, Payne 6, Gibbs 5, Thomas 2, Adkins 1

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Nicholas 7, Mason 7

Free Throws: Nicholas 18/24, Mason 8/13

Rebounds: Nicholas 34 (Humphries 8), Mason 29 (Harrison 9)

Turnovers: Nicholas 18, Mason 16

Personal Fouls: Nicholas 10, Mason 17

Records: Nicholas County 11-11, Mason County 14-8