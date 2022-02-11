1st Annual River City Classic Youth Tournament

When: Wednesday, March 9th – Saturday, March 12th

Where: RULH Middle School and High School

Who: 3rd, 4th, 5th, & 6th grade boys/girls teams.

Entry Fee: $125 per team. Payment due through Venmo by Friday, March 4th. Call contact numbers below for Venmo address. Tourney will be double elimination and teams are guaranteed two games. Two gymnasiums will be used for play (RULH Middle & High School Gyms)

For more information call or email: Mike Cooper (937) 403-7603 / [email protected], Nicki Fulton (937) 618-5209/ [email protected]

*All proceeds will benefit RULH Athletic Department