The Fleming County relay team of Kalynn Pease, Ariel Grannis, Leia Grannis and Erin Pease placed fourth in the 200-yard medley relay and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, medalling in both events. (Submitted)

The Fleming County High School Swim Team, coached by head coach Austin Hart and assistant Lisa Grannis, participated in the KHSAA Region 9 Swim Championships on February 6 & 7 on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Two individual Panther swimmers and a pair of relay teams advanced to championship heats with two swimmers advancing to state competition.

Sophomore Ariel Grannis clinched a second place regional medal in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. Both of Ariel’s finishes qualified her for the KHSAA state swim finals for the fourth consecutive year.

Senior, Leia Grannis, who four years ago became the first swimmer in school history to advance to state competition, followed up this year by again advancing for the 5th straight year. Leia posted her best time of the season in the 100-yard breaststroke earning the region runner-up title in the event and qualifying her for the state meet at the University of Kentucky in Lexington on February 19. Leia also medalled with a fourth place regional finish in the 200-yard freestyle.

The girls 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams were also region finals qualifiers. Both relay teams consisted of: junior Erin Pease, freshman Kalynn Pease and the Grannis’ sisters. In the 200-yard medley relay, they earned a 4th place regional medal and also earned a 5th place regional medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Panthers were also represented in regional swim competition by: junior Bo Adams, freshmen Nick Adams & sophomore Ashley Bode.