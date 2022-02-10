St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes continued to climb up the ladder on Monday, becoming the program’s second all-time leading scorer in a tight loss to Ludlow.

Hughes needed 15 points coming in to tie Joanna Bess with 1,649 career points and scored 16 to hit the 1,650 mark. Margaret Klee is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,012 points.

Hughes added 12 points on Wednesday in a win over Manchester and currently sits at 1,662 career points with the Lady Saints hosting Beechwood Thursday night. Thursday will be Hughes’ 159th game she’s played in her Lady Saints career.

Hughes has been a member of the Lady Saints basketball team since the seventh grade and started the tally with 86 points in that season. Pretty much every year her role and ability to score has increased since, getting 190 points in eighth grade, 171 during her freshman season, 411 as a sophomore, 458 as a junior and currently 346 as a senior.

The Lady Saints have five more regular season games remaining, starting with Thursday’s tilt against Beechwood before they face Bracken County in the first round of the 39th District Tournament on February 21 at the Mason County Fieldhouse.

The Lady Saints are currently 15-8 pending Thursday night’s contest.

St. Patrick won 16 games in the 2019-20 season and with a strong finish to the season, the Lady Saints can get close to the 20-win mark that was set during the 2008-09 season.