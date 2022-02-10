It was Senior Night at The Fieldhouse for the five Mason County basketball players (William Callender, Mason Butler, Logan Royse, Nate Mitchell and Julius Booker), two cheerleaders (Audrey Kimble and Tamia Taylor) and one team manager (Kinley Moran). (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

While senior night is for recognition of the student-athletes that put in their work over the course of their high school careers, it’s not easy on anybody.

The players and their family with their stream of emotions, the coaching staff on how to handle it and make everyone happy.

Mason County started all five of their seniors on Thursday night against Bishop Brossart, three of them in Logan Royse, William Callender and Julius Booker who normally don’t start.

They played the first four minutes before coach Brian Kirk turned to his normal starting lineup, the Royals eventually pulling away for a 54-45 victory.

“Senior night is tough. A lot of emotions going on and a lot of things going through a kid’s mindset that whether if they’ve not started and get a start or whether they came off the bench and haven’t all year. The whole process of senior night and the emotions that the kids take in at that point and time. Sometimes it’s hard to block that out and focus on the game of basketball,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “Whether if that was why we played the way we did tonight or not, I don’t know. We’re not playing our best, sometimes you have to play your lowest before you reach your highest and reach your full potential.”

While Mason County struggled offensively, shooting 36 percent from the field and 23 percent from the 3-point line, they won it with their defense, forcing 21 turnovers and turning that into 24 points.

Braylon Hamilton had the hot hand for Mason County in the contest, knocking down five 3-pointers, Terrell Henry finished with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Hamilton came off the bench, hit his first corner three and got going from there.

“Just taking open shots. When the ball is moving, I feel more confident as a shooter and I think we feel more confident as a team. Just anybody shooting really, tonight it just happened to be me,” Hamilton said. “Big night for the seniors and happy to get a win for them.”

While Hamilton went 5-of-7 from three, the rest of the team was 1-of-19 from deep. The other three came from Mason Butler at a key time, breaking a 40-40 tie but was answered on the other end by Brandon Bezold.

At 43-all and 1:45 to play the Royals called a timeout with the ball, and a Hamilton trey followed. The Mustangs third five-second call of the night then happened, KG Walton followed with a layup on the inbounds play, then a couple of layups from Terrell Henry and Nate Mitchell put the game away, the Royals ending on a 11-2 run to close out the game.

“Thought our kids made enough plays to win a ballgame. You play the last two minutes and win the ballgame by 10. We do that for 24 or 30 minutes, you just don’t know. We’ve got to continue to polish the things up that we need to,” Kirk said.

Now at 19-5, the Royals know they still have some things to clean up, 12 days away from their 39th District tournament matchup with Augusta.

“Right now we’re trying to attack to score for ourself. We’re not trying to attack to create for our teammates. That’s a mindset we need to get corrected and fixed as we enter into the postseason,” Kirk said.

Brossart hung tough throughout, while never taking the lead in the fourth, tied it up on three different occasions. David Govan and Luke Schumacher were problems in the paint, Govan going for 14 points and seven rebounds, Schumacher with 13 points and seven boards.

The loss dropped the Mustangs to 8-16 on the season.

The Royals will now face two more games to close out the season, at Scott County on Tuesday and then Grant County on Thursday in the regular season home finale.

“Two strong opponents to finish out the season to prepare us for postseason. We’re 19-5 and none of those games have been cupcakes. We’ve put together a schedule that will prepare us come postseason and those last two games will make sure we’re ready,” Kirk said.

ROYALS 54, MUSTANGS 45

BISHOP BROSSART — 9-14-11-11 — 45

MASON COUNTY — 7-17-14-16 — 54

Scoring

Brossart (45) — Govan 14, Schumacher 13, Sepate 8, Bezold 5, Poe 3, Kruse 2

Mason (54) — Henry 19, Hamilton 15, Mitchell 6, Bierley 5, Butler 3, Walton 2, Royse 2, Callender 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Brossart 17/36, Mason 21/58

3-Pointers: Brossart 1/6, Mason 6/26

Free Throws: Brossart 10/16, Mason 6/11

Rebounds: Brossart 35 (Govan, Schumacher 8), Mason 28 (four with 4)

Assists: Brossart 8, Mason 16

Turnovers: Brossart 21, Mason 10

Personal Fouls: Brossart 13, Mason 16

Records: Bishop Brossart 8-16, Mason County 19-5