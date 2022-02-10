Home Sports Throwback Thursday Sports Throwback Thursday By edennison - February 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Bobby “Toothpick” Jones of Maysville High in 1957. Bobby was the very first African-American to be named All-State in Kentucky High School basketball. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) Bobby “Toothpick” Jones of Maysville High in 1957. Bobby was the very first African-American to be named All-State in Kentucky High School basketball. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) View Comments Maysville clear sky enter location 9.2 ° C 11.1 ° 6.6 ° 40 % 7.7kmh 0 % Thu 8 ° Fri 12 ° Sat 9 ° Sun -0 ° Mon 1 °