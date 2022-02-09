Random draw?

Well for the fifth time in the last six years the 39th District Tournament basketball draw has yielded the same results.

Mason County versus Augusta, Bracken County versus St. Patrick.

Those were the pills that were pulled Wednesday at the Mason County STEAM Academy, the site of the draw meeting.

The tournament starts February 21 with a semifinal doubleheader between Bracken County and St. Patrick, girls’ playing at 6 p.m., boys’ at 7:30 p.m.

Mason County and Augusta will follow on February 22, the girls’ game at 6 p.m., boys’ at 7:30 p.m.

The championship date is set for February 24, the girls’ final at 6 p.m., boys’ to follow at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be played at the Mason County Fieldhouse. Admission is $6, cash only at the door with a streaming option available via PrepSpin for $10 each night.

Other matters of business discussed during the draw that had each school’s athletic director(s) there included a motion to seed for the 2022-23 season, Bracken County made a motion for it, but was not followed with a second, therefore the draw will continue for next season.

The Fieldhouse will be the host for the 2023 39th District Tournament, Bracken County will host the 2024 district tournament, followed by Mason County hosting the 2025 and 2026 district tournaments. The selection process goes in rotation with each school having the option of where they would like to host and as done in the past, three out of the four years Mason County is selected with Bracken County choosing to host the year they are in the rotation.

Maysville Community and Technical College will be the sponsor of the district tournament and will have two decals on The Fieldhouse playing floor. Hibbett Sports will also have a table set up and will be offering gift cards in some capacity.

Mason County’s boys have won five straight 39th District titles, Augusta the last team outside of the Royals to bring home the championship trophy in 2016. St. Patrick’s last district title on the boys’ side came in 2000, Bracken County has never won a 39th District title on the boys’ side, their last district title coming in 1999 when they were a member of the 38th District.

Since the current district formed in the 2005-06 season, Mason County’s boys have won 13 of 16 titles, Augusta winning the other three in 2013, ‘14 and ‘16.

On the girls’ side, Mason County has won the last seven 39th District titles, Bracken County the last team other than Mason County to win one in 2014. St. Patrick last won theirs in 2009 and Augusta has never won a 39th district title, their last title coming in 1993 when they were a member of the 38th District.

On the girls’ side since forming the currently aligned district, Mason County has won 12 of 16 titles, Bracken County winning three in 2011, ‘12 and ‘14 and the Lady Saints winning one in 2009.

MATCHUPS

BOYS

Bracken County and St. Patrick did not play this season. The Polar Bears have turned heads with their play, currently with a 17-6 record and shooting towards the upper echelon in the region, currently ranked third in the latest media poll.

The Saints have put out a more competitive brand this year, but wins have been hard to come by with a 3-21 record.

Bracken County has won nine straight in the series, including the five previous district tournament matchups since 2014. St. Patrick’s last win in the series came January 30, 2014.

Mason County defeated Augusta 87-56 earlier this season on December 10, 2021. The Royals have won 10 straight in the series since the Panthers defeated the Royals at the buzzer in the 2016 district title game. Augusta had a stretch where they defeated Mason County in three out of seven meetings, including ending their season in 2013 and ‘14 in the first round of the district tournament.

The Royals are currently 18-5 on the year and ranked second in the region in the latest media poll. Augusta is 12-10 and ranked sixth in the latest media poll. On paper, this is the best boys’ first round matchup in district tournaments in the region.

GIRLS

Bracken County defeated St. Patrick 41-37 in their lone matchup of the season on January 26. The Lady Bears are 8-8, having played just six games since December 21. The Lady Saints are 14-8 and 3-6 in their last nine after a 11-2 start to the season.

St. Patrick has won five of the last seven meetings, including wins in the last two district tournaments they faced one another. Prior to that, Bracken County won 10 in a row in the series, including four times in the district tournament.

Mason County has defeated Augusta 37 straight times, including a 61-46 victory on January 26.

The Lady Royals are 14-6 on the season and have won five in a row. The Lady Panthers are 6-15 having lost four in a row, but have been right there, their average margin of defeat at seven points in those contests.