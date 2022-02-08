LOUISVILLE — On Tuesday, the Fleming County boys’ bowling team made its first trip to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s team championship in nine years.

Unfortunately, it did not go as planned.

The Panthers finished in 15th in the qualifying round with a score of 972 (445-482) and then faced No. 2 seed and state power St. Xavier in the tournament’s Round of 16, which the Tigers won 135-134, 160-203, 206-193, 171-163, at Louisville’s Executive Strike and Spare Family Fun Center.

“We’ve got five seniors on our team, so this is their last shot,” head coach Taylor Cash said. “So, it’s a really big deal that they got to come and it’s meant the absolute world to them to finally get to come to be at state, win the region, come and compete here at Louisville against all of these great teams here.”

Fleming County entered the state competition as 8th Region champions, something no Panther squad had done since the KHSAA took over management of the event in 2012. The Black and Gold earned trips to the state tournament in 2012 and 2013, but both times came in as the regional runner-up.

In the Jan. 28 regional tournament at Danville’s Bolarama, the Panthers finished the qualifying round as the fourth seed, but still managed to win four straight head-to-head matchups en route to capturing the title. In the finals, Fleming County defeated Lee County 158-222, 201-169, 214-160, 227-160.

“We were just able to make our spares. We strung some strikes together and in the overall pin count we came out on top. We lost our first game, but then we came back from that,” Cash said of the win over the Bobcats.

“In one of our earlier matches (against Garrard County in the semifinals), we lost two games, and you lose three and you go home,” she continued. “So, we came back and won the next three out of five. So, that was a really, really awesome moment for our guys.”

In the victory over the Golden Lions, the club really found its groove late.

“Our guys went out there and threw the ball well and we were able to have some clean games, and when you get clean games, you can rack up pins and we just happened to come out on top. We were just really on our game those last three,” Cash added.

In the past, Fleming County had individuals qualify for the state singles tournament, including senior Logan Hughes who finished in 21st at last year’s competition, but Tuesday was the first time since the 2013 club advanced to the quarterfinals as an No. 11 seed. The 2012 squad qualified, finishing its run in the Round of 16 as the No. 9 seed.

Cash had hoped that the Panthers would carry the momentum from the regionals into the state tournament, but it was not to be as Fleming County struggled right from the outset in the qualification round.

“Overall, we just missed some easy spares — a couple single pins. We had a couple of bad breaks in there, but really, we were just missing a couple of our really easy spares. We missed 14, I think, in the scores that counted,” Cash admitted. “One-hundred and forty pins would have put us up a lot higher in qualifier.”

There were some bright moments in the head-to-head portion of the event as the Panthers gave second-seeded St. Xavier a challenge.

“We lost the first (game) by one pin in the final frame,” Cash said. “We won our second game by a pretty large amount. Our third game, we couldn’t make our spares. We just couldn’t pull it out in the end. But we gave them a really good run for their money. Our games were pretty darn close. Our last game was I think nine pins apart.”

In the second game, the Black and Gold made their opportunities count. Panther seniors Braden Clark, Logan Hughes, Carson Vice and sophomore Ashton Beckett each had some critical contributions in the victory.

“We were just able to shoot a really clean game. We had one open the entire game and everyone else was just able to keep it on the lane (and) make their spares,” Cash said. “We strung a couple of strikes together and really, we were just able to bowl a clean game that game. We changed the lineup a little bit the second game and just tried to get a couple more pins.”

Still, the experience was significant for Cash’s club. She was pleased that the team put together one of its best scores of the season in the second game against the Tigers and it did so while playing on unfamiliar lane setup.

“The (oil) pattern at state we hardly practiced on it at all, so to win a game and bowl over a 200 was pretty impressive,” Cash said. “We were able to give the second seed a test, and especially (to do so) on their home lane and with a pattern we’re not used to is pretty awesome for our guys.”

Despite the performance at state, Cash thought the team was coming together at the right time.

“All of our seniors, Braden, Logan, Owen (Manning), Wade (Skaggs) and Carson had a rough start to the season, but at region they bowled the best we did all season. Some of the best baker games we shot all season in region and state.”

More than half of the Fleming County team will graduate, including all-region performer Logan Hughes, but four underclassmen are expected to return: Beckett; and freshmen Logan Norris, Daniel Manning and Kaden Washington.