Robertson County’s Justin Becker passes off to a teammate during Tuesday’s contest with Bracken County. Becker finished with 20 points and is now 43 points shy of the 3,000 career point mark. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BROOKSVILLE — Blake Reed had a feeling it would be a special day on Tuesday.

He even told his dad about it before Bracken County faced Robertson County that evening in The Igloo.

“I actually told my dad I was going to break it tonight before the game,” Reed said. “Never told him that before, but wanted to do it before I graduated tonight. Most three’s in a game, it happened. All the hard work I put in to get my shot right and all my teammates trying to find me the whole game. It was pretty cool, they were trying to force it to me at the end.”

Reed did it, knocking down a single-game program record 10 3-pointers in a 85-62 victory over the Black Devils, breaking the previous mark of nine made in a game by a few different people, including dad and coach Adam Reed.

“We had been focusing a lot on defense and I’ve been catching him staying after and kind of shooting. Have a freshman rebound for him and shoot so many three’s or so many free throws or whatever. He and Coach Brangers have been having competitions of who hits five 3-pointers or whatever and he told me today and woke up today and told me, ‘I’m breaking your record tonight.’” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said

Reed hit four from deep in the first quarter, getting to halftime with five made triples, 17 points and a Polar Bears 40-30 advantage.

The Black Devils weren’t too shabby themselves from long range, staying within striking distance after all 15 of their first quarter points came off 3-pointers and hitting six by halftime.

But Reed started to get things going again midway through the third, his sixth triple giving the Polar Bears a 52-39 edge as they started to separate.

A 7-0 run in the closing minute of the quarter included another Reed triple, the Polar Bears building a comfortable 65-44 edge to start the fourth.

Numbers eight and nine from long range came in consecutive possessions, a 76-51 lead after his ninth 3-pointer and a Black Devils timeout.

“Let them get too many second chance baskets. There would be a lot of times we’d get them into the shot they wanted to take and then they’d kill us with a three with a second chance point or a putback. I credit that to Adam and his gameplan. He’s got those boys playing at a speed now that they’re hard to handle and so explosive and that’s what makes them so dangerous. We’d cut it to 10, next thing you know they’re up 18. Their explosiveness is what’s so scary,” Black Devils coach Aaron Massey said.

Aware of how many he had, Reed had multiple attempts at a 10th made triple before getting one to fall at the 2:30 mark of the fourth, a 80-55 Polar Bear lead and an exit to the bench to watch his Polar Bear teammates close the contest out, Bracken County improving to 17-6 on what continues to be a record-breaking year for them.

“It’s good to continue to break records this year,” Adam Reed said. “Proud of the defensive effort tonight, when you face a superstar like Justin Becker you have to lock in on the defensive end and thought we did a good job on him tonight. We let the Pilosky kid get loose a little bit but sometimes that happens when you put so much focus on a player like Becker.”

A lot of times offensive rebounding leads to wide open 3-point looks, the Polar Bears 40-28 rebounding edge on the night helping contribute to Reed’s record breaking night.

Robertson hung around for a while, but two runs, the 7-0 spurt to end the third and a 9-0 run in about a span of 20 seconds of the fourth proved to be too much for the Black Devils, who dropped to 11-15 on the season.

Joshua Pilosky led Robertson with a hot shooting night, finishing with 23 points, knocking down five 3-pointers and grabbing seven rebounds.

Justin Becker’s 3,000 point watch continues, the senior now needing 43 more to hit the milestone after a 20-point, eight rebound night in defeat. He’ll have two home games ahead on Friday against Fleming County and then Scott on Saturday to be able to do it in front of the home crowd.

“It’s no secret, everybody knows Justin needs 43 points to get 3,000. That’s a huge milestone, but one of the things I’ve been impressed with Justin is he gets the points through the offense. The guys know he’s the guy we got to get it to, they look for him and Justin does a good job distributing the ball. We’re all going to be excited, his name is going to be beside it, but it’s a team goal. All the boys are pushing for him just as hard and they want him to get it too,” Massey said.

The 3,000 point mark is something Reed strives to do and is something he hopes to have in common with one his childhood friends before it’s all said and done.

“He’s been one of my really good friends since third grade. We’ve worked out together and played AAU together. We’ve just been close ever since. What he’s about to accomplish is basically what everybody in the state wants to do. Get 3k, 1,000 rebounds, stay home, be loyal. It’s picture perfect,” Blake Reed said.

Reed is on pace to hit the mark by the end of his junior season next year.

Bracken County also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Cayden Reed, who continued to be a menace on the defensive end, helping the Black Devils commit 18 turnovers. Austin Norton was active on the glass, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds, Garrett Reynolds adding eight points off the bench.

The Polar Bears return to action Wednesday when they face Scott County and will find out their opponent for the 39th District Tournament earlier in the day during the blind draw being held at 11 a.m.

“We can continue to talk about the draw, the seed or whatever. We’re here to play. Call us, text us, email me. You want to play and we’ll play. That’s our mindset and we don’t know where everyone else’s mindset is at. I know where our mindset is. We want to be a No. 1 team in the district and we want to be a top three team in the region with a chance to go play at Rupp,” Adam Reed said. “Karma is a real thing. With this draw, let’s see how the basketball Gods shine down on us and we’ll see where we’re at Wednesday afternoon on who we’re playing.”

Stay tuned.

POLAR BEARS 85, BLACK DEVILS 62

ROBERTSON COUNTY — 15-15-14-18 — 62

BRACKEN COUNTY — 20-20-25-20 — 85

Scoring

Robertson (62) — Pilosky 23, Becker 20, Boyd 13, Burden 6

Bracken (85) — Blake Reed 38, Cayden Reed 14, Norton 9, Reynolds 8, Commodore 7, Jefferson 6, Free 3

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Robertson 7, Bracken 13

Free Throws: Robertson 10/15, Bracken 6/11

Rebounds: Robertson 28 (Becker, Boyd 8), Bracken 40 (C. Reed, Norton 8)

Turnovers: Robertson 18, Bracken 12

Personal Fouls: Robertson 10, Bracken 20

Records: Robertson County 11-15, Bracken County 17-6