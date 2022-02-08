Pairings for the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 and the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 will be revealed Friday, at 12:30 p.m., when the annual Sweet 16 Draw Show is televised by The CW Lexington. The Sweet 16 Draw Show will also be streamed live online at KHSAA.tv and WKYT.com.

Both tournaments will be held inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, with the 61st installment of the Girls’ Sweet 16 taking place March 9-12 followed by the 104th Boys’ Sweet 16 on March 16-19.

The KHSAA will honor its annual anniversary recognitions in addition to the 2020 and 2021 anniversary teams that were not recognized in person in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 25th anniversaries of the 1995, 1996 and 1997 Sweet 16 titles will be celebrated on both the girls’ and boys’ side, as will the 50th anniversaries of the 1970, 1971 and 1972 boys’ winners.

In addition, efforts are being made to recognize the 1975 Girls’ Sweet 16 champion Butler Bearettes, the first state tournament winner following the adoption of Title IX.

Tickets will be available the week of Feb. 14 on KHSAA.org. Renewal ticket purchasers have already been contacted about continuing to purchase prior held tickets.

Each game of the Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet 16 will be webcast live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers of the NFHS Network. By purchasing a month-long pass to the NFHS Network, fans can watch all 30 games of the Girls’ and Boys’ Sweet 16 for just $10.99 along with every live and on-demand broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations.

Brackets with official pairings will be available on the KHSAA/Riherds.com Scoreboard and the basketball home page at KHSAA.org following the conclusion of the Draw Show.