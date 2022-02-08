Mason County finished second at the Robertson County Mid-Winter Shoot over the weekend with a team score of 3,191, 60 points off from first place Harrison County.

Bryce Pollitt was the Royals top archer in second place with a score of 283 and hitting 17 10’s. Eli Roesler finished fifth with a score of 276 and hit 11 10’s, Colton Kinney was sixth with a 275 and 13 10’s.

Other top 10 Royals finishers were Logan Darnell in seventh with a score of 273 and 14 10’s. Jacob Brown was eighth, also with a 273 and nine 10’s.

Robertson County’s Nathanial Gray finished 10th with a score of 271 and 11 10’s.

Savannah Simms was the top Lady Royals finisher in fifth in the high school girls’ division with a score of 268 and 11 10’s.

Laney Gifford and Addison Grosser finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with scores of 261’s, Gifford hitting 10 10’s, Grosser with eight.

Mason County’s next shoot is Saturday at Pendleton County.