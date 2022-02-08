Evan Dennison [email protected]

The Fleming County archery team won their first tournament of the season on Sunday at the Russell Middle/High School state qualifier. The Panthers finished with a team score of 3,168. (Fleming County Athletics Facebook Page)

HIGH SCHOOL ARCHERY

The Fleming County archery team won their first tournament of the year as they competed on Sunday at the Russell Middle/High School State Qualifier, placing first with a score of 3,168 out of seven teams.

The Panthers topped Boyd County by 15 points and hit 112 10’s as a team.

They were led by Logan Bretz, who shot a career-high 286 with 17 10’s and a third-place finish. Aaron Sheakley placed sixth with a 278 and 14 10’s, Brady Poston eighth with a 276 and 10 10’s and Alexis Pendleton seventh in the high school girls’ division with a 271 and nine 10’s.

Russell finished third with a score of 3,151, Ashland Blazer fourth at 3,150.