The Fleming County archery team won their first tournament of the year as they competed on Sunday at the Russell Middle/High School State Qualifier, placing first with a score of 3,168 out of seven teams.

The Panthers topped Boyd County by 15 points and hit 112 10’s as a team.

They were led by Logan Bretz, who shot a career-high 286 with 17 10’s and a third-place finish. Aaron Sheakley placed sixth with a 278 and 14 10’s, Brady Poston eighth with a 276 and 10 10’s and Alexis Pendleton seventh in the high school girls’ division with a 271 and nine 10’s.

Russell finished third with a score of 3,151, Ashland Blazer fourth at 3,150.